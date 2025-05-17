Trump influences European support for Ukraine? For Boris Johnson, the answer is so





According to the former British Prime Minister, during the administration, European governments did not have the courage to provide their total support for Ukraine as part of the war with Russia. In this sense, Boris Johnson considers that Donald Trump's influence in his first mandate, and the approach that the American president adopts in his second administration, predicted Moscow's progress in Ukrainian territory, reaching stages that Europe for the solo could not reach. Johnson thinks that the first Trump administration was crucial in deterrent towards Russia Boris Johnson said that former President Donald Trump deserves recognition of having sent dead armament to Ukraine in 2018, during his first mandate, which, in accordance with Johnson's position, played an important role in the deterrence before Russia and in the strengthening of European security. Despite his reserves on current peace negotiations with Mosc, the former British Prime Minister stresses that Marc's decision a difference in the Western response in Russian advance. Boris Johnson and Donald Trump greet each other before a meeting on the United Nations reform at the UN headquarters, in New York, September 18, 2017. Cordos: Brendan Smialowski / AFP / Getty Asked about his past statements, in which he assured that Trump would be firm and decisive with regard to Ukraine, Johnson said that the Republican Lder generally considered various positions before making a decision. Although he expresses the concern of the future of Ukraine in the current context, he said he did not believe that Trump, to return to power, allows a Russian victory. In his opinion, Trump's political instinct and the surrounding environment will prevent the place from a Ukrainian collapse. Meanwhile, Biden Critique Trump for his approach to the conflict in Ukraine President Joe Biden has hardly questioned Donald Trump's statements in which he suggests that Ukraine may have to give a territory in exchange for peace. Biden describes this position as a form of modern appeasement, referring to the failure of the British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain's strategy against Hitler in the 1930s. Crditos: Andrew Caballero / AFP In addition, Biden criticizes Trump's attitude towards Ukrainian President Volodmir Zelenski, remembering a tense meeting at the Oval Office at the start of this year. He describes Trump's treatment as unworthy of the American character, declaring that the United States must be a defender of freedom, democracy and opportunities, not taxation or confiscation. According to Biden, this type of behavior contradicts the fundamental values ​​of the step. You may be interested: Russia increases your military staff and establishes recruitment in the war with Ukraine

