Joko Widodo graduated from university and work in Aceh





Central aceh,, Indonews.id – ir. Joko Widodo was one of the nine scholars with an engineer received by work at PT Kertas Kraft Aceh (KKA) in the Center of Aceh in 1986. At the time, PT KKA (Persero) employees knew the existence of engineers in the paper plant in an inaugurated in 1983. “To discover if Joko Widodo graduated from the University of the UGM so that he can graduate, can be analyzed from various aspects. He can come from the recognition of the imprint of Joko Widodo in Pt Kka,” said Jokowi author on Saturday in Gayo Murizal Hamzah and Khalisuddin, Saturday 5/17/2025) in Takengon. Murizal and Khalisuddin declared, after Joko Widodo obtained his university diploma in 1985, with engineers from the Faculty of Forestry UGM and IPB worked in PT KKA in 1986. It is necessary to remember, in 1986, the title of engineer at PT KKA was still rare. Joko Widodo worked in Gayo for 2 years, namely 1986-1988 with positions such as the head of the Housing Construction Division (housing). Then Joko Widodo married Iriana in December 1986 and brought his wife to Gayo. In addition, Iriana gave birth to Gibran in 1987. Finally, Joko Widodo resigned in 1988 to continue the furniture affairs of her father solo. There were dozens of colleagues, Joko Widodo asked questions about Joko Widodo's activities and attitudes presented in a book published by Bandar Publishing in Banda Aceh in 2015. During his stay in Aceh, Joko Widodo wore glasses and had not been called Jokowi. “The name of a job is postulated to, of course, the candidates must show a baccalaureate diploma and join his diploma at the PT KKA HRD. Remember, it happened in 1986 when Joko Widodo had not yet graduated from Jokowi, explained Khalisuddin who interviewed colleagues from Jokowi to Aceh Central and Benener Meriah in 2014. Murizal added, of course his academic colleagues take a look at a course that already has work and sends letters by post to find a job. PT KKA engineers, namely Syueb Abuhanifah, Hardi Fitono, Teguh, Sisworo, Hari Molyono, Prono Jiwo, Bambang, Soelistyotomo and others. PT KKA opened a post office at the end of 1985, in particular in Forestry Bachelor with registration at PT. KKA (Persero) whose office is in Kuningan Jakarta. Before being sent to Gayo, the orientation of engineers at Perhutani Bogor for a week. In Gayo, Joko Widodo shared a room with Hari Mulono who, later, Moldono became Joko Widodo -in -Law's sister.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indonews.id/artikel/344116/Penulis-Buku-Jejak-Jokowi-di-Gayo-Joko-Widodo-Tamat-Kuliah-dan-Kerja-di-Aceh/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos