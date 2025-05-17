Politics
Analysis: the PKK abandons the armed struggle
The Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which has led a secessionist campaign against Turkey since 1978, announcement On May 12, his decision to end his armed struggle. Under the direction of Abdullah Ocalan, the PKK engaged In a terrorist campaign to carve out a Kurdish state of the Turkish territory, causing a bloody war that caused tens of thousands of civilian people.
Ocalan was capture by Turkish special forces in April 1999, prosecuted and imprisoned. From the prison, he continued to influence the activities of the PKK and the broader Kurdish political movement inside Turkey. Since the incarceration of ocalans, the PKK has oscillated between the implementation of violent and non-violent approaches to pursue its objectives for Kurdish rights in Türkiye, while a non-militant policy The Kurdish movement prospered inside the Turkish parliament. The Kurdish parliamentary movement has moved away from the secessionist objectives of the PKKS, seeking rather to obtain democratic rights for the Kurds in Türkiye, that OCALAN came in support over time.
The PKK is an appointed terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union. It was listed as a terrorist entity by the West after having led a bloody secessionist campaign against the Turkish state, causing death not only of military officials and the Turkish state but also civilians. Since the start of the conflict, 50,000 people have been died.
By fighting the PKK, the Turkish state has used a double path over the years. On the one hand, the military spent vast resources by directly fighting the PKK. On the other hand, the State has inflicted collective sanctions against the Kurds of turkey by refusing their very existence, by limiting the practice of their cultural rights, burning Kurdish colonies and by eliminating the Kurdish democratic parliamentary movement.
Since 2012, there have been several failed try to obtain lasting peace between the Turkish government and the PKK. Since the end of 2024, however, the Turkish government of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has embarked on direct negotiations with Ocalan, which has led to the occasion call On the PKK in February 2025 to lay down its arms and dissolve. The announcement of May 12 now comes from the PKK organization itself after its 12 yearsth Congress. He indicates that the organization has accomplished Its historical mission and decided to dissolve the structure of the PKK to end the armed struggle method.
The obvious question is why now? After 48 years of carrying out a secessionist campaign, why the PKK broadcasts its intention to end its secessionist campaign?
Over things, no details concerning the announcement and reasoning of the PKKS have been disclosed. Will the PKK lay down its arms and dissolve? Will Ocalan be released from prison? What will happen to the leaders of the organization and its basic members? How will Erdogan be able to sell this agreement to the Turkish people, who massively have negative opinions on the PKK? Most importantly, that Erdogan will get an agreement with the PKK? Speculation is widespread among Turkish analysts that the Kurdish parliamentary movement will help Erdogan obtain a fourth term as president by voting the necessary constitutional changes. In return, Erdogan will grant Kurds great cultural freedoms which could be guaranteed under the law.
It is clear that any understanding has been reached between Erdogan, the PKK and the Kurdish parliamentary movement was accomplished behind closed doors. This was not the case between 2012 and 2015When the first two laps of the Kurdish peace process had a semblance to be made outdoors with a societal contribution. These initiatives both failed.
If sustainable peace is affected between the Turkish government and the PKK, it may have significant regional repercussions. Most importantly, this development could end years of blood and instability effusion within Turkey's results which can surely and must be supported.
An agreement with the PKK could also help defuse tensions Between the United States and Turkey. Since 2014, Washington has supported the Syrian Ramification of the PKK, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), as a partner of choice to combat the Islamic State. Ankara has always accused Washington of working with terrorists inside Syria, and its soldiers targeted the SDF forces, in danger American troops working alongside them. In the event of a negotiated settlement, animal turkey towards the homeless could dissipate. However, it seems that Erdogan wants the disarmament From the PKK to also apply to the homeless, and he does not know if the agreement extends and applies to the Syrian group.
On the other hand, we must be careful in our interpretation of developments. There is no doubt that if an agreement negotiated between the PKK and the Turkish government succeeds, Erdogan will claim it as a victory for democracy and that it ended the terrorism of the PKK in Türkiye. The opaque and non -participative negotiations between the two parties took place at a time when Erdogan has except for the kicks of democratic governance in Türkiye.
On March 19, government prosecutors loyal to Erdogan decree And imprisoned the mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoglu. His imprisonment confirmed the suspicions that Erdogan is willing to prevent any credible person from challenging him to the presidency during a democratic election. Thus, this agreement will not help to obtain a dawn of democracy in Turkey, but probably the dawn of perpetual Erdogans the presidency for how a country can achieve a democratic result when there is no rule of law?
