President Xi Jinping sends congratulations to the 34th Arab League summit





Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a message of congratulations to Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid on Saturday, the president in rotation of the Council of the League of the Arab States, extending his congratulations for the convocation of the 34th summit of the Arab League in Baghdad. XI noted that during the last 80 years since its creation, the League of Arab States has always undertaken to promote the unity and self-reproduction of the Arab world, actively expressing the common concerns of the Arab states and promoting peace, stability and prosperity in the Middle East. Currently, Xi said, the world is undergoing invisible acceleration changes in a century, and the situation in the Middle East evolves in a complex way. The support of Arab countries to independence and autonomy, the promotion of development and rejuvenation and the safeguarding of equity and justice, played an active role in the advancement of the influence of the world South, he said. XI noted that the vigorous development of relations between China and the Arab states in recent years has given an example of unity and cooperation between developing countries. XI said that he and Arab leaders have agreed to commit efforts to build a Chinese-Arab community with a common future for the new era at the initial summit of Chinese-Arab states in December 2022, and he thinks that the second summit to be held in China in 2026 will mark another important stage in the history of Chinese-Arab links. Note that China and Arab countries have constantly seen their relations with strategic and long -term perspectives, XI said that, looking towards the future, China will remain a friend and a trusted partner for them, standing firmly on the side of the right cause of the Arab states. China is willing to work with the Arab states to deepen mutual political confidence, to push mutually beneficial cooperation, to increase the exchanges of people to the person and cultural, to join the path of their own modernization and to build a community of higher level China Arab with a common future, said the Chinese president.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pakistantoday.com.pk/2025/05/17/president-xi-jinping-sends-congratulations-to-34th-arab-league-summit/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos