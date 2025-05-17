The dean of the Faculty of Forestry UGM revealed the role of the IR. Kasmudjo in Jokowi's study





Kompas.com – Name IR. Kasmudjo returned to public spotlights after being visited by President Joko Widodo. The figure, known as the Jokowi academic supervisor, while studying at the Faculty of Forestry, Gadjah Mada University (UGM), received a broad attention for his role in the journey of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia. Certainty that ir. Kasmudjo was formerly an academic guide Joko Widodo was directly confirmed by the dean of the Faculty of Forestry UGM, Sigit Sunarta. “Yes, true (Ir. Kasmudjo Joko Widodo academic supervisor during the college),” said Sigit when he was contacted on Saturday (05/17/2025). Sigit explained that IR. Kasmudjo began to serve as an expert assistant at the Faculty of Forestry UGM since 1977. At the start of his service, Kasmudjo taught Limited under main guide. “Limited or under direction from 1977. When the person concerned accepted the position of expert assistant,” said Sigit. Read also: UGM revealed the role of Kasmudjo in the Jokowi conference, not a thesis supervisor Expert assistant position, initial steps in the speaker career The Expert Assistant is the first position in the career of teachers in the university environment after having become CPN and met the specified requirements. “This name (expert assistant) of the first position entered the speaker after CPNS and fulfilled the requirements,” said Sigit. At that time, Kasmudjo actively guided academically students, including Joko Widodo. However, linked to exactly when academic assistance started, Sigit could not be sure. “Pak Kas (Kasmudjo), began to guide Mr. Jokowi's academic, that from the start of the entry or in the middle of the study period, I must still check,” he said. Read also: Jokowi met Kasmudjo, Roy Suryo: poor 75 years old but dragged Ir. Kasmudjo accompanied only academics, not a thesis supervisor Although IR. Kasmudjo is Jokowi's academic supervisor, he stressed that he was not the president's thesis guide. His work consists only of supporting students in academic aspects in general. “Yes, only academic aid,” said Sigit. Ir. Kasmudjo himself explained that the mentor of Joko Widodo's thesis was Professor Sumitro. “Regarding the diploma, I can at least tell myself. Because I don't guide, I don't know. Read also: Kasmudjo was charged even if it was not Jokowi's thesis supervisor, the applicant: we wanted a direct response History of position IR. Kasmudjo at the Faculty of Forestry UGM Based on the curriculum vitae shared by Sigit Sunarta, ir. Kasmudjo served as a functional head player. Structurally, he has already been the head of the Forestry Faculty Forest Forest Product Laboratory. He was listed as a lecturer for a group of young leaders at the Faculty of Forestry UGM. Ir. Kasmudjo officially entered the retirement period on December 1, 2014. Part of this article was broadcast on Kompas.com with the title The dean of the Faculty of Forestry UGM guarantees that the master of academic speaker of Kasmudjo JokowiClick to read: https://yogyakarta.kompas.com

