Manjari Fadnis on 'Jaane Tu … Ya Jaane Na' Co-Star Imran Khan leaving Bollywood





Mumbai, May 17, 2025, the actress Manjari Fadnis was considered as Meghna Paraiyar in Imran Khan and Genelia d'ouza “Jaane Tu … Ya Jaane Na”.

During an exclusive conversation with Ians, Manjari spoke of Imran by offering goodbye to Bollywood.

When asked if it was difficult to survive in the industry, she said to Ians: “All that Imran chose to make was his personal decision. He has had great opportunities, and he always has a strong fans base. People are looking forward to their return. I love to work with him, but this question is better directed towards him. ”

The diva also revealed that she had met Imran several times after the shooting of “Jaane Tu … Ya Jaane Na”.

Refulcing if she is in contact with her co-stars, Meghna shared: "I am in contact with Abbas, Pakhi, and sometimes with Imran—we've met several times after the shooting. I came across Genelia at events."

Speaking of her trip to Tinseltown, the actress of “Grand Masti” said: “My trip so far has been magnificent. I chose what I wanted to do in life, and fortunately, even if I did not come from a cinema environment, I received many opportunities and I had the chance to work with very good people. It is a regular journey, but I am always up to being here.

Manjari, who worked in several languages, revealed in which industry she liked working the most.

“I worked in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali and Marathi. Marathi was the simplest for me because it is my mother tongue. I have heard it since childhood, although I sometimes make grammatical errors due to growing in different parts of Countrymy Fating in the army, “Kisko Karoon's attractor revealed.

In the meantime, Imran has honored the big screen with the 2015 drama “Katti Batti”, alongside Kangana Ranaut. (Agency)

