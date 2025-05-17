George Clooney said to your Nea Parthenon Martbles will come back





With 67 film awards on his shelf and 122 nominations, George Clooney is the quintessence of a Hollywood star. But the 64 -year -old man is also an ardent supporter of social and political questions. Journalist Giannis Andritsopoulos of Your snow Briefly spoken exclusively to the actor, writer and producer acclaimed on 1634 avenue on Broadway in New York while worship fans were waiting outside the Winter Garden Theater of Manhattan to take a selfie or take an autograph. I love Greece, he said with a broad smile when Giannis told Clooney from where he is. And I do what I can, he adds, to help return the parthenon balls where they belong. The unequaled masterpieces of classical antiquity have long been in the mind of George Clooneys. Ten years ago, in fact, they sparked a public confrontation with Boris Johnson, who was then the mayor of London later the British Prime Minister, and now a fallen figure in the United Kingdom's political landscape. I know they will be returned, he said with confidence. Since then, Clooney and his wife, Amal have kept the marbles on the radar of their activist and their philanthropic initiatives. Speaking exclusively at your Nea, the famous artist expresses his firm conviction that the masterpieces created by Phidias in the 5th century BC would end up returning to their birthplace. For Clooney, the problem has become a family cause. Of course, I always support the reunification of Parthenon sculptures. My wife and I are fighting for this cause, says Hollywood and 64, now Broadwaystar. Did our best to ensure that the balls return to Greece, he adds, promising that continuing our efforts until it becomes a reality. There is no doubt about it. When asked if she is concerned about the fact that, despite years of prescription including the UNESCOS 2021 decision, the declaration of Turkish governments according to which Elgin had no legal allowance, the return of parthenon fragments of other countries, and even the negotiations of the rehearsing international media between London and the British museum, and even the recent change of the government, Clooney does not seem disturbed. The balls will return to Greece, he replies with a calm certainty. I know they will do it. His interest in Parthenon marbles and their return to Athens returns. In February 2014, speaking in Berlin Film Festival during the promotion of his film The Monuments Men, George Clooney said that the return of the Parthenon Marthens in Greece “would be a very fair and very nice thing to do”. Three days later, from London this time, he reiterated his position, supported by the Co-Stars Bill Murray and Matt Damon. In 2016, what the British newspaper The Telegraph nicknamed the most powerful couple in the world created the Clooney Foundation for Justice, which provides free legal support to defend freedom of expression and human rights in more than 40 countries. The foundation is currently investigating war crimes in Ukraine and examines how international terrorism is funded by the illicit trade in antiquities. In March 2021, TA NEA revealed another intervention by Clooney in support of the repatriation of parthenon balls. There are many historically important objects that should be returned, he said in a communication with Janet Suzman, the famous Shakespearean actress and president of the British committee for the reunification of Martons Parthenon (BCRPM). However, none is as important as the Parthenon marbles, which must be returned to their original owner.

