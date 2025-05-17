Connect with us

The acclaimed director, Fatih Akin, said that he feared being behind bars if he returned to Türkiye, with his manager in prison accused of having tried to overthrow the government.

The Turkish -German author – A hero for many in the country for films like “Head -on”, “In the Fade” and the documentary of the music of Istanbul “Crossing the Bridge” – said Friday late Friday that agent Ayse Barim is “totally apolitical and innocent” of charges, which relate to demonstrations 12 years ago.

“If they put it in prison, what happens?” Asked Akin. “So I better not go. I don't want to take the risk.”

Barim, 56, who was arrested in January, denied having helped organize the demonstrations of Gezi 2013 which rocked the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan – who was Prime Minister at the time – saying that she only attended the demonstrations to accompany her clients, some of the most famous stars of Türkiye.

Prosecutors accused her of “pushing” her actors to participate, an affirmation she denies.

A small demonstration to save certain trees in a park in the center of Istanbul did a work in national antigan demonstrations which brought hundreds of thousands to the streets.

Born in Hamburg, Akin, whose new film “Amrun” was presented at the Cannes Film Festival, said “officially that there is no mandate for me”.

“But to be honest, I don't know,” he added, saying that something was possible because Turkey was led by “gangsters”.

“They have other values, it's shocking,” he said.

– Silent opposition –

“Some politicians are not even afraid to go to war if it helps them stay in power. And Erdogan is one of them,” he added.

Turkey has been affected by the largest wave of demonstrations since Gezi since the arrest in March of the mayor of the opposition of Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoglu, on accusations of corruption.

The popular mayor is Erdogan's largest political rival, opposition and rights groups saying that he was locked up to prevent him from running against the president in the elections in 2028.

Nearly 2,000 people, including journalists, have been arrested in the repression of dissent since, with the Blocked Imamoglu X account.

Akin, whose family comes from the Black Sea region like that of Erdogan, said that part of the “nonsense” affair against Barim is that it “spoke 39 times” with the liberal philanthropic imprisoned Osman Kavala, who was sentenced to life prison without parole in 2022.

“These 39 times were because of my film” The Cut “(which tackled the genocide of the Armenians of the Ottoman era) because Kavala financed part of it and she managed me. So they spoke because of me and the two are now in prison. I am the connection point,” he said.

Barim was about as far from an activist as you could imagine, he added. “She is an agent, a director of talents – a neoliberal capitalist for heaven.”

The Golden Globe and Golden Bear, 51, said that he suspected that Turkish prosecutors would try to claim that he was also a “gang” plotting to overthrow Erdogan.

“Many people are proud of me” for having presented the Turkish culture and the diaspora, “but these people don't care about that,” added Akin.

The Turkish authorities regularly target journalists, lawyers, celebrities and elected political representatives, in particular for a coup in 2016 against the government.

