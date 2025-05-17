Conservatives block it prevail over large tax invoices in an amazing reverse





Washington (AP) In a backhand, the Républicains de la Chambre failed on Friday to push their large set of tax alternatives and discounts of expenditure by the Budget Committee, while a handful of conservatives joined all the Democrats during an amazing vote against him.

Hard -law legislators emphasize higher spending reductions in Medicaid and tax loss of green energy from the Biden era, among other changes, before they support their “good bill of President Donald Trump. They warn the tax reductions on their own accumulating on the debt of $ 36 billion in the country.

The failed vote, 16-21, stands, for the moment, the push of the president of the Mike Johnson room to have the package approved next week. But the budget committee plans to reconcile on Sunday to try again. The legislators have promised to negotiate the weekend while Trump returns to Washington since the Middle East.

Something should change or you will not get my support, said representative Chip Roy, R-Texas.

Given a huge 1,116 pages, the Big Beautiful Bill Act, appointed with a nod to Trump, is at a critical moment. Johnson is determined to solve problems with the package which, according to him, will inject a dose of stability into a flickering economy.

With few votes to spare his thin majority, the Republicans try to pass it over to the firm objections of the Democrats who criticized the package as a major bill, or as a Pramila Jayapal representative, D-Wash., Called IT, a great, beautiful betrayal.

Before Friday’s vote Trump had implored his party to queue.

The Republicans must unite behind, the only one, Grand Bill Bill! The republican president posted on social networks. “We do not need maredifications in the Republican Party. Stop talking and do it!

The budget panel is one of the last judgments before the package was sent to the full ground for a vote, which is still scheduled for next week. As a rule, the work of the budget committee is more administrative because it compiles the work of 11 committees that have written various parts of the major bill.

But the Friday meeting turned out to be important before the votes were counted.

The conservatives, many of which from Freedom Caucus, warned that they would block the bill, as they maintain for more steep cuts. At the same time, GOP legislators in high tax states, including New York, require a deeper tax deduction, known as salt, for their voters.

Four Republican Conservatives initially voted against the Roy package and the Ralph Norman representatives of Southern Caroline, Josh Brecheen from Oklahoma, representative Andrew Clyde de Georgie. Then, one, the representative Lloyd Smucker of Pennsylvania, changed his vote not in a procedural stage so that he could be reconsidered later, saying after he was convinced that they would do it.

Norman insisted that he does not defying the president is not a 'gallery, he said then that he and the others push Trump's priorities.

In their quest for deeper reductions, the conservatives are particularly looking at Medicaid, the health care program for some 70 million Americans. They want new work requirements for assistance beneficiaries to start immediately, rather than January 1, 2029, as the package offers.

Democrats have stressed that millions of people would lose their health coverage and help in food coupons if the bill adopts while the richest Americans would collect huge tax reductions. They also said that this would increase future deficits.

It is a bad economy. He is unacceptable, said representative Brendan Boyle, the best Democratic legislator of the Panel.

At the same time, talks are also underway with New Yorkers have been implacable in their request for a much greater salt than what is proposed in the bill, which could send the overall cost of the rifle.

In the current state of things, the bill proposes to triple what is currently a ceiling of $ 10,000 on the state and the local tax deduction, which increases it to $ 30,000 for joint declarants with income up to $ 400,000 per year.

Representative Nick Lalota, one of the New York legislators leading the salt effort, said he proposed a deduction of $ 62,000 for unique statements and $ 124,000 for joint declarants.

Conservatives and New Yorkers disagree, each jockeying while Johnson works to pass the bedroom by the Memorial Day and send it to the Senate.

Basically, the sprawling package extends the existing income tax cuts that were approved during Trump's first term in 2017, and adds new ones to which the president campaigned in 2024, including no tax on advice, overtime and certain car loans.

It increases certain tax alternatives for intermediate income employees, including a reinforced standard deduction of $ 32,000 for joint declarants and a temporary increase of $ 500 to children's tax credit, which brought it to $ 2,500.

It also provides a $ 350 billion infusion for the Trump expulsion program and to strengthen the Pentagon.

To compensate for more than 5 billions of dollars lost in income, the package proposes to reduce other tax reductions, namely green energy tax credits approved within the framework of the law on the reduction of inflation of President Joe Biden. Some conservatives want them to end immediately.

The package also seeks to cover costs by reducing more than $ 1 billion of health care and food assistance programs during a decade, partly by imposing work requirements on valid adults.

Some Medicaid beneficiaries should commit to 80 hours per month of work or other community options to receive health care. Older Americans receiving food aid through the additional nutritional assistance program, known as Snap, would also see the current work requirement for the valid participants without prolonged load to include 55 to 64 year olds. States would also be required to exhaust a larger share of the cost of the program.

The non -partisan congress budget office estimates at least 7.6 million people in less health insurance and approximately 3 million per month of snap beneficiaries with changes.

While the Republicans insist that the package will pay for itself, partly for economic growth, external budgetary analysts are skeptical and say that it will add billions of dollars to the country's deficits and debt.

This story has been corrected to show that the package seems to compensate for 5 billions of dollars, not 5 million dollars, in loss of income.

The writer Associated Press Leah Askarinam contributed to this report.

