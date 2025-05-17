Donald Trump talk to Putin next week when the president promises to stop the “bloodbath” in Ukraine





Donald Trump said he would speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin early next week when he was committed to stopping the “bloodbath” in Ukraine. The president said that he would speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and various NATO members thereafter. Trump wrote on his social page of truth: “The subjects of the call will be, stopping the” bloodbath “which kills, on average, more than 5,000 Russian and Ukrainian soldiers a week and the trade. “I hope it will be a productive day, a ceasefire will take place, and this very violent war, a war that should have happened, will end up. May God bless us all !!!” Trump said he would speak to the Russian president next week Reuters Negotiations on a potential ceasefire are underway in Istanbul between Russian and Ukranian negotiators. Moscow has shown little inclination to make concessions in the Ukrainian conflict. Russian negotiators during the Istanbul peace talks asked Ukraine on Friday to withdraw its troops from all the Ukrainian regions claimed by Moscow before they accept a cease-fire, journalists told a senior Ukrainian official familiar with discussions. The talks only lasted for an hour and 40 minutes and gave an agreement to exchange 1,000 prisoners of war on each side. The two countries did not specify when this would happen. Latest developments in the front line in Ukraine The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Putin, Sergei Lavrov Reuters Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov spoke by phone to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and praised the “positive role” of the United States by helping to obtain a resumption of talks between Russia and Ukraine. “(Lavrov) confirmed Moscow's desire to continue joint work with American colleagues in this context,” the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement. Ukraine and Western governments, including the United States, demanded that Russia accept an immediate and unconditional cease-fire for at least 30 days. A Ukrainian source said that Moscow negotiators demanded the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Luhansk regions in Ukraine, with a cease-fire that takes place only after that. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, Getty The source said that and other requests exceeded the terms of a peace project that the United States proposed last month after consultations with Moscow. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov refused to comment on the Ukrainian account, saying that discussions should be carried out “absolutely in camera”. He said that the next steps would be to carry out the exchange of prisoners and carry out new work between the two parties. Peskov said it was possible that President Vladimir Putin could meet Zelensky, but only if “certain agreements” were concluded, which he did not specify. Zelenskiy had challenged Putin earlier in the week to meet him in person, an offer that the Russian chief ignored.

