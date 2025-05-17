Xi Jinping has shown no sign of reconsideration of the Sino-Russia partnership, but an offer of help for Ukraines could overturn

by Thomas Graham and Zongyuan Zoe Liu



The sight of the Chinese president Xi Jinping () visiting the Kremlin for the parade of the victory day of the Second World War of Russia rekindled the idea that China could finally put pressure on the Russian president Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine.

However, it has been more than three years since Russia has invaded its neighbor and few things suggest that China is ready to support peace negotiations in good faith.

In fact, China continued to support Russia diplomatically, economically and militarily. The Chinese government avoids referring to the assault of poutines as an invasion and even if it has not officially recognized the Russian annexation of Ukrainian territory, it has repeatedly abstained from the votes of the UN to condemn the war of Poutines.

Illustration: Kevin Sheu

In public, China echoes the story of Russia, blaming NATO and the West for the conflict. Chinese officials and the state media accuse the United States of being the real provocative of the Ukrainian crisis and warned him against a new confrontation.

For its part, XI has not shown any sign of reconsideration of the Sino-Russia complete strategic partnership for the new era. Over the past three years, he and Putin have met nine times more than two other world leaders. Shortly after the inauguration of US President Donald Trumps this year, XI and Putin promised that their country deepened strategic coordination, will support their legitimate interests firmly.

The visit to the state of Xis this month came when China gathered to oppose the Trumps pricing war.

On the economic level, China has extended Russia a life buoy while Western sanctions have intensified. Sino-Russian bilateral trade increased from $ 147 billion in 2021 to a record of $ 245 billion last year. Chinese consumer products, including cars and smartphones, quickly flocked while Western brands have withdrawn. At the beginning of 2023, Chinese smartphones represented more than 70% of the Russian market.

Likewise, China is ready to import more energy from Russia this year (probably at high prices), which will help the Kremlin to finance its war effort. Since 2023, Russia has become a crude oil supplier from Chinas. Despite the risk of penalties, small regional Chinese banks have continued to treat payments for banks and Russian companies sanctioned. Although China has not openly provided a direct deadly aid, it exported a constant flow of double -use articles to Russia, in particular essential micropuces for guided weapons by precision.

Despite its close ties to Russia, China tried to present itself as a peacemaker. In February 2023, he published a framework of peace; And in May of last year, he joined Brazil on a six -point initiative to end the war. A special Chinese envoy has since visited several countries, including Russia and Ukraine, to promote the proposal, but the Chinese plans represent high principles with little substance. It is less interested in putting an end to war than winning a good will in the world South and renovating its image in Europe.

Why should he be otherwise? China takes advantage strategically as long as war remains in Ukraine, the nuclear risk remains low and its unlimited partner, Russia, does not lose. The conflict diverts the attention of the Indo-Pacific region to us, giving China more space to advance its interests. It has also deepened the political and economic dependence of Russia with regard to China, improving Chinese access to Russian resources by roads beyond the scope of the US Marines.

Meanwhile, Chinese companies in strategic sectors, such as DJI, Ehang and altar drone manufacturers, collected by selling products on both sides. At the beginning of 2023, direct drone shipments to Ukraine exceeded US $ 200,000, while shipments to Russia exceeded $ 14.5 million. Despite the sanctions, the Djis drones continued to reach Russian forces through small distributors in China, the Middle East and Europe.

Even if China was really open to facilitating peace talks, Ukraine would rightly remain skeptical about its neutrality. XI ignored Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiys repeated the requests to meet and only spoke to him more than a year after the invasion of Russia. China has shown a limited interest in the peace formula in 10 Ukraine points, published in November 2022, and it jumped a world summit (assisted by 92 countries) on the issue in June of last year.

Instead, China has published its joint peace proposal with Brazil, which Ukraine has seen as an attempt to undermine its own peace formula and another sign that China is more interested in advancing its own program than putting an end to war.

The United States has little lever to change the position of the barge. More prices or sanctions could turn against him. China could line up even more closely with Russia to thwart American negotiations and strengthen its Yuan -based financial system, undermining American sanctions and economic influence.

However, Trump could call on XIS's desire for world stature. By offering China a major role in the reconstruction of Ukraines, the United States would give the leadership of Chinese the prestige that it wants.

In addition, China would become a stakeholder invested in Ukraine security, offering a more sustainable means of deterrence against future Russian aggressions.

Ukraine has been part of the XIS Belt and Road (BRI) initiative since 2017. Before Russia’s invasion, China had nearly $ 3 billion in British contracts in Ukraine and had rented up to 10% of Ukral agricultural land. These investments were probably destroyed, but China did not protest; Its economic loss was without consequence in relation to its strategic war gains.

Sustainable peace could try China to come back. The industry, energy, infrastructure and ukraine agriculture sectors offer new markets for Chinese companies pressed by overcapacity at home and the rise in prices abroad. Giving China a participation in the reconstruction of Ukraines could transform it from a passive pro-Russian spectator into a participant active in the creation of peace.

The Reconstruction Bill will be too large for the West to be able to go alone. A year ago, the World Bank estimated costs at 486 billion US dollars (around 2.6% of Chinas GDP last year) over the next decade and the price has only increased since then. The West will have no choice but to ask for help, especially the Gulf States and in China.

However, the first task is to encourage the interest of Chinas for commitment. Perhaps the only way to do so is to convince the leaders of Chinas that the United States will not accept the capitulation of the Ukraines and will continue to support it until a just regulation is reached.

Thomas Graham, a distinguished member of the Council for Foreign Relations, is a research academic at the Macmillan Center and co -founder of the Russian study program, from Eastern Europe and Eurasia at the University of Yale, and former principal director of Russia at the American National Security Council. Zongyuan ZOE LIU (), Chinese member of Chinese studies at the Council for Foreign Relations, is deputy professor of international and public affairs at the Columbia University School of International and Public Affairs.

Copyright: Project Syndicate