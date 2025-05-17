Disinformation on Colonel Sofia Qureshi, Imran Khans Death Hoax & More





From Pakistans DG-Ispr sharing images published to wrongly show India admitting that the Pakistani army has not targeted civilians in the deep video of Colonel Sofia Qureshi saying that terrorism has no religion, here are our main de facto verifications of this week:

Muslim but not terrorist, terrorists have no religion, the deep video of Colonel Sofia Qureshi becomes viral

A video showing that the colonel of the Indian army Sofia Qureshi said at a press conference, I am a Muslim but not a terrorist. Terrorism has no religion has become viral on social media platforms. Newschecker, however, found that the video was manipulated using AI. Read the rest here.

India admits that Pakistan has not targeted civilians? No, Pak Army uses a clip published to make a false complaint

Pakistans DG-Ispr LT Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry shared a video of IAF WG CDR. Vyomika Singh, who would have shown him grateful that Pakistan has achieved precise targeting of military facilities and posts and that no civilian has been attacked. Newschecker, however, noted that the IAF officer's remarks were published to falsely establish a pro-Pakistan story. Read the rest here.

The members of the RSS attack the Sofiya Qureshis Col at home in Karnataka? No, old and viral linked photo with a false assertion

Several social media users have shared a photo alleging that the Foyer Col Sofiya Qureshis in Karnataka was vandalized by RSS members. Newschecker, however, found that the claim was false. Belgaum SP, Dr. Bhimashankar Guléda, also denied the incident and said it was false news. Read the rest here.

Confidential letter confirming the cancellation of radiation to Pakistan is an alleged confidential letter Fakean published by the Government of Pakistan, entitled Radiological Safety Bulletin, is peddled on social media platforms, users claiming that it confirms the radiation leak in an installation. Newschecker, however, found that the letter was false. Read the rest here.

The former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan died in prison? No, the false press release becomes viral

Several social media users have shared a press release presumed by the Pakistan government declaring that the former imprisoned Prime Minister Imran Khan died in police custody. Newschecker, however, found that the claim was false. Read the rest here.

