Ukraine, Russia Peace Talks gives no results, Zelenskyy calls Trump, allies for support





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with President Donald Trump and the main Western allies in France, Germany, the United Kingdom and Poland after peace discussions with Russia are not obtained from conditions of cease-fire.

The delegations of Ukraine and Russia gathered for the first time in three years in Turkey while Trump seeks to put the two parties to put an end to the war as quickly as possible.

“Spoke with [the President of the United States] With President Macron, Federal Chancellor Merz, Prime Ministers Starmer and Tusk, “said Zelenskyy in an article on Friday on X.” We discussed the meeting in Istanbul. “”

From left to right, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz hold a telephone conversation with President Donald Trump on the touch of a meeting at the 6th European political community on May 16, 2025 in Skanderbeg Square Albania. (Photo of Kuglersteffen / Bundesregierung via Getty Images)

Trump, after jumping the peace talks from Russia-Ukraine, wants to meet Putin as soon as we can set up it

“Ukraine is ready to take the fastest possible measures to provide real peace, and it is important that the world has a strong position,” he continued. “Our position if the Russians reject a complete and unconditional ceasefire and the end of murders, difficult sanctions must follow.

“The pressure on Russia must be maintained until Russia is ready to end the war,” added Zelenskyy. “Thank you all in the world that helps.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Russian government at the Novo-Oogaryovo residence on August 7, 2024. (Sergei Bobylyov / Pool / AFP via Getty Images)

French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed that the Muscoids have renewed the rejection of a ceasefire and said: “Again, once again, [Russian President Vladimir] Putin refuses to respond to the unconditional cease-fire proposal presented by the Americans and supported by Ukraine and Europeans. “”

“By rejecting the ceasefire and dialogue with Ukraine, Russia shows that it does not want peace and simply try to buy time by continuing the war,” added Macron, noting that the American and European allies must “define a united response”.

President Trump did not comment on the failed talks or the conversation he had with world leaders on Friday, and Fox News Digital could not immediately reach the White House to comment.

President Donald Trump speaks to journalists on board the Air Force One on the way to Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, May 14, 2025. (AP photo / Alex Brandon)

Rubio doubts that “everything that is productive” will happen in Ukrainian peace talks without Trump, Putin

Instead, Trump reiterated his conviction that he and Putin must come together so that all progress is made and said to journalists on Friday the United Arab Emirates: “We must meet. He and I will meet. I think we are going to resolve it.

“Or maybe not, but at least we will know,” said Trump. “And if we don't solve it, [itll] Be very interesting. “”

Trump did not say when he planned to meet Putin or what measures he will take if Putin does not accept to end his war.

The talks, proposed for the first time by Putin last week, were accepted by Zelenskyy, who increased the bet and suggested that the leaders of the war nations should attend negotiations.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, welcomes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the presidential complex in Ankara, Turkiye, May 15, 2025. (Photo of the Turkish Presidency / Murat Kula / Handout / Anadolu via Getty Images)

Click here to obtain the Fox News app

However, in a last-minute announcement Thursday, after leaders of Russia, Ukraine and the United States landed in Turkey, the Kremlin confirmed that not only would Putin not only be present, but the delegation would not be led by a high level of the Poutines government.

The talks failed to materialize Thursday after the officials wondered when and if they met for discussions. Negotiations were then pushed on Friday, but this time, neither Zelenskyy nor the Secretary of State Marco Rubio said they are present.

Caitlin McFall is a journalist at Fox News Digital Couving Politics, US and World News.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/world/zelenskyy-speaks-trump-allies-after-russia-peace-talks-broker-no-ceasefire The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos