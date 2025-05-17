



Paper manuscripts at the Oriental Research Institute which must be digitized with the help of the national mission for manuscripts. | Photo credit: my sriram

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the renovated mission of national manuscripts, which was announced in the Union budget earlier this year on June 9. The gyan bharatam mission, which should cover more than one manuscript is believed, is responsible for the survey, documentation and heritage conservation of India manuscripts with university institutions, museums, libraries and private collectors. To adapt to this new initiative, the Union budget had increased the budget allocation of the mission of existing national manuscripts (NMM) from 3.5 crosses to 60 crores. Sources told The Hindus That a series of meetings, led by the Union Culture Secretary, took place to finalize the contours of the new organization created and should be launched on June 9 by the Prime Minister. The Hindus had pointed out last October that the Union Ministry of Culture had to revive and relaunch the NMM and reflect on the formation of an autonomous body to help preserve ancient texts in India. Currently, NMM is part of the National Arts Center in Indira Gandhi. It was created in 2003, but had not taken off as expected. The Ministry of Culture organized a meeting first on October 14, 2024 to discuss the way. The meeting chaired by the Minister of Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, brought together notable experts in the field as the former President of the Central Institute of Indian Languages ​​(CIIL), Myore and the well -known linguist Udaya Narayana Singh, Professor K. Ramasubramanian of Iit Bombay, Dr. Ma Alwar of Samskriti Foundation, Drha Gopalris NMM; Chamu Krishna Shastry, president of Bhartiya Bhasha Samiti and Shrinivasa Varakhedi, vice-Chancellor of the Central University of Sanskrit, Delhi. The expert group also included a Google Arts and Culture program manager. According to sources, the NMM has so far, has prepared a metadata of 52 Lakh manuscripts and approximately more than three Lakh titles have been scanned. However, only a third of them were downloaded. A senior NMM official said that nearly 1.30 lakh downloaded manuscripts, only 70,000 were available for visualization. The reason was that there was no access policy, which means that there is no incentive to the private owners to make the manuscripts available with them. About 80% of manuscripts in India are private parties. The NMM has also informed that over the past 21 years, they have undertaken the preventive and curative conservation of nine folios crore.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/pm-to-launch-revamped-manuscripts-mission-on-june-9/article69587353.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos