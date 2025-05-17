Donald Trump undergoes a double loss of deportation in hours: “irreparable damage”





Friday, the administration of Donald Trump underwent a legal double time when the 1st Circuit Court of Appeals based in Boston refused to remove the injunction of a judge blocking the rapid expulsion of illegal immigrants in a country other than theirs, like El Salvador or Libya.

Also Friday, the Supreme Court in a 7-2 decision blocked the administration's request to resume rapid expulsion of Venezuelan nationals using the law on extraterrestrial enemies, a law of 1798 rarely used.

Newsweek contacted the Ministry of Justice to comment on Saturday via a media investigation form outside regular office hours.

Why it matters

Following the November 2024 elections, which saw the Republicans secure the White House with a majority in the two chambers of the Congress, the courts have become one of the main obstacles to the political agenda of the administration of the second Trump.

The government has undergone legal defeats on a series of issues, including the dismissal of probationary federal workers, the freezing of billions of foreign aid and the ban on transgender people who serve the army.

What to know

Friday, the 1st Circuit Court of Appeals refused to remove a national injunction imposed by the American district judge Brian Murphy on April 18, with the exception of the rapid expulsion of immigrants illegally living in the United States to nations other than their own country of origin without first hearing their concerns concerning security.

The Trump administration had expelled suspicious members of the Venezuelan criminal gang Tren from Aragua to a super prison in Salvador, using the Act respecting extraterrestrial enemies.

In its decision, the 1st Court of Appeals circuit in the United States said it had “concerns” concerning Trump's administrative plans concerning deportations in a country other than the place of citizenship of an immigrant and “the irreparable damage which will result from unjustified moves in this context”.

President Donald Trump attended a sales forum in Abu Dhabi on May 16, 2025. President Donald Trump attended a sales forum in Abu Dhabi on May 16, 2025. Giuseppe Cacace / AFP / Getty

Friday also saw the Supreme Court rejecting the Trump administration's request to quickly reproduce the deportations of Venezuelan nationals using the Act respecting extraterrestrial enemies, which the president invoked in March intended for the alleged members of the gangs of Tren of Aragua.

Conservative judges John Roberts, Brett Kavanaugh, Amy CONEY BARRETT and Neil Gorsuch joined the liberal judges to oppose this decision, with only the conservative judges Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito dissidents of majority view.

What people say

In a press release, Trina Realmuto, lawyer and executive director of the National Immigration Alliance, celebrated the 1st decision of the Court of Appeals circuit.

She said: “These protections are particularly important since we now know that last week, the government was actively looking to expel people towards Libya.”

REACTING TO The Supreme Court Ruling On His Truth Social Website, Trump Wrote: “The Supreme Court has just ruled that Worst Murderers, Drug Dealers, Gang Members, and Even Those Who Are Mentally Insane, Who Came Into Our Country Illegally, Are not Allowed to Be Going through a long, protracted, and exeseed legal process, one that Will Take, Possible, Many Years for Each Person, and one that will allow these people to commit many crimes before they even see the inside of a courthouse.

“It will also encourage other criminals to illegally enter our country, wreaking havoc and bedlam wherever they go. The supreme court of the United States is not allowing me to do what i was elected to do. Sleepy joe biden allowed millions of criminal aliens to our country Any 'Process' But, in order to get them out of our country, we have to go through a long and extended process.

What happens next

The president and conservative commentators expressed the fury of Friday decisions, increasing the prospect of a broader confrontation between Trump and the elements of the judiciary.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-suffers-double-deportation-loss-2073578 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos