Politics
Amit Shah on Operation Sindoor
Ahmedabad:
It was the first time since the independence that the Indian armed forces struck 100 km inside Pakistan, offering an adapted response to the terrorists, the Minister of the Interior of the Union, Amit Shah said on Saturday, when he praised “ Sindoor ''.
Addressing a rally in the village of Kolavada in the Gandhinagar district, Shah said that the whole world rented the ability of the Indian army and the firmness of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
He said the Indian armed forces have eliminated nearly 100 terrorists, devastated the seat of terrorist outfits and also destroyed 15 military installations, which ultimately reduced the capacity of the Air Force of Pakistan to retaliate.
Mr. Shah, who is during a visit to the two -day Gujarat on Saturday, said that Prime Minister Modi had invented the term “Operation Sindoor” in honor of women in the country.
Before Prime Minister Modi became the Prime Minister, terrorist attacks had taken place at regular intervals for several years, but this is no longer the case now.
“The terrorists came from Pakistan, killing our soldiers and our people, and went away. They used to orchestrate the explosions of bombs and to conspire against India. But they never received a response at the time,” said Shah, the deputy of Lok Sabha of Gandhinagar.
He said that after the Prime Minister Modi took office, three main terrorist attacks took place in India – Uri, Pulwama and Pahalgam last month.
Prime Minister Modi gave an appropriate response, and the whole world looks with surprise, while Pakistan makes the fearve with fear, he said.
“They (the terrorists of Pakistan) did not learn a lesson in India's response in the past and have led a terrorist attack to Pahalgam. This time, under operation Sindoor, we destroyed the seat of terrorist organizations,” he said.
“Today, I came with great pride to say that we took revenge on Pahalgam's attack by shaving the siege of Jaish-E-Mohammed and Lashkar-E-Taiba on the ground. The Pakistani terrorists had been merciless.
The Sindoor operation was the military response of India to the attack on Pahalgam, in which 26 people were shot in cold blood on April 22.
According to Shah, the Indian armed forces not only destroyed the headquarters of terrorist outfits, but also erased nine camps which were used to form terrorists and infiltrating them in India.
“In several places in cashmere occupied by Pakistan (Pok), such as Muzaffarabad, Bahawalpur and Muridke, our armed forces attacked 100 km inside the territory of Pakistan and gave an adapted response to the terrorists. The action of India eliminated nearly 100 terrorists operating from Pakistan,” said Shah.
The Minister of the Interior of the Union said that India had sent the message it would respond with double intensity if Indian citizens are targeted.
Thanks to the India air defense system, not a single Pakistani drone or missile has hit the ground when the neighboring country has launched attacks, he said.
“In response, India has destroyed 15 military installations, including their air bases, without harming common Pakistani citizens. India has shown Pakistan that you cannot stop our missiles. It is for the first time after the independence that the Indian army was 100 km inside Pakistan and destroys terrorist camps,” said Shah.
“They (Pakistan) threatened us to be a nuclear power. They thought we would be intimidated by their threats. But that did not happen. Our army, our navy and our air force responded to their suitable response,” he said.
Mr. Shah said the whole world praises India for the accuracy of his military strikes, showing restraint, and the strong determination of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“Whenever there are talks on military operations worldwide, the Sindoor operation will also be discussed. The Prime Minister himself has appointed” Operation Sindoor “in honor of our mothers and sisters,” said Shah.
“Prime Minister Modi held the promise he made at the Bihar after Pahalgam's attack-that India would take revenge and eliminate terrorists,” he added.
During the event, Mr. Shah inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for various development works worth more than 700 belts.
(With the exception of the title, this story has not been published by NDTV staff and is published from a unionized flow.)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/world-is-praising-indian-army-pm-modi-firm-resolve-amit-shah-on-operation-sindoor-8440408
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Urgent news updates: an earthquake of 5.24 Myanmar
- Shah Mahmood Qureshi moved to hospital after chest pain in prison
- “ Mass victim event '' said the tornadoes hit Kentucky and Missouri | US News
- Manhunt New Orleans Prison Escape | Then BBC News
- Everyone is obsessed with protein, but what we actually lack is fiber
- The British police are secondly arrested in relation to a fire related to PM Starmer.
- Stanford bases Heroic again and goes to Final Four – Stanford Cardinal
- The only one, large and beautiful Bill is a unique chance – the White House
- India is delighted and proud: PM Modi on the 90.23 m throw from Neeraj Chopra | Morgungexpress
- The role of Indonesia in the effort to resolve the Russian-Ukrainian conflict is only the stage of the theatrical Joko Widodo?
- Shehbaz Sharif Defamation Case against Imran Khan- 17-2025
- Colombia seeks to join the Chinese Development Bank while Latin America is moving away from Washington