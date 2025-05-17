Amit Shah on Operation Sindoor

It was the first time since the independence that the Indian armed forces struck 100 km inside Pakistan, offering an adapted response to the terrorists, the Minister of the Interior of the Union, Amit Shah said on Saturday, when he praised “ Sindoor ''.

Addressing a rally in the village of Kolavada in the Gandhinagar district, Shah said that the whole world rented the ability of the Indian army and the firmness of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said the Indian armed forces have eliminated nearly 100 terrorists, devastated the seat of terrorist outfits and also destroyed 15 military installations, which ultimately reduced the capacity of the Air Force of Pakistan to retaliate.

Mr. Shah, who is during a visit to the two -day Gujarat on Saturday, said that Prime Minister Modi had invented the term “Operation Sindoor” in honor of women in the country.

Before Prime Minister Modi became the Prime Minister, terrorist attacks had taken place at regular intervals for several years, but this is no longer the case now.

“The terrorists came from Pakistan, killing our soldiers and our people, and went away. They used to orchestrate the explosions of bombs and to conspire against India. But they never received a response at the time,” said Shah, the deputy of Lok Sabha of Gandhinagar.

He said that after the Prime Minister Modi took office, three main terrorist attacks took place in India – Uri, Pulwama and Pahalgam last month.

Prime Minister Modi gave an appropriate response, and the whole world looks with surprise, while Pakistan makes the fearve with fear, he said.

“They (the terrorists of Pakistan) did not learn a lesson in India's response in the past and have led a terrorist attack to Pahalgam. This time, under operation Sindoor, we destroyed the seat of terrorist organizations,” he said.

“Today, I came with great pride to say that we took revenge on Pahalgam's attack by shaving the siege of Jaish-E-Mohammed and Lashkar-E-Taiba on the ground. The Pakistani terrorists had been merciless.

The Sindoor operation was the military response of India to the attack on Pahalgam, in which 26 people were shot in cold blood on April 22.

According to Shah, the Indian armed forces not only destroyed the headquarters of terrorist outfits, but also erased nine camps which were used to form terrorists and infiltrating them in India.

“In several places in cashmere occupied by Pakistan (Pok), such as Muzaffarabad, Bahawalpur and Muridke, our armed forces attacked 100 km inside the territory of Pakistan and gave an adapted response to the terrorists. The action of India eliminated nearly 100 terrorists operating from Pakistan,” said Shah.

The Minister of the Interior of the Union said that India had sent the message it would respond with double intensity if Indian citizens are targeted.

Thanks to the India air defense system, not a single Pakistani drone or missile has hit the ground when the neighboring country has launched attacks, he said.

“In response, India has destroyed 15 military installations, including their air bases, without harming common Pakistani citizens. India has shown Pakistan that you cannot stop our missiles. It is for the first time after the independence that the Indian army was 100 km inside Pakistan and destroys terrorist camps,” said Shah.

“They (Pakistan) threatened us to be a nuclear power. They thought we would be intimidated by their threats. But that did not happen. Our army, our navy and our air force responded to their suitable response,” he said.

Mr. Shah said the whole world praises India for the accuracy of his military strikes, showing restraint, and the strong determination of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Whenever there are talks on military operations worldwide, the Sindoor operation will also be discussed. The Prime Minister himself has appointed” Operation Sindoor “in honor of our mothers and sisters,” said Shah.

“Prime Minister Modi held the promise he made at the Bihar after Pahalgam's attack-that India would take revenge and eliminate terrorists,” he added.

During the event, Mr. Shah inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for various development works worth more than 700 belts.

(With the exception of the title, this story has not been published by NDTV staff and is published from a unionized flow.)



