The Ukrainian conflict, now well in its third year, could have ended a few weeks after its start without the Western interference, according to Vladimir Medinsky, head of the Russian negotiation delegation in the first peace talks in Gomel and Istanbul. In the comments made after a major prisoner exchange agreement between Russia and Ukraine, Medinsky stressed that early peace was at hand of the political pressures of the Western allies, in particular the United Kingdom, would have pushed Kyiv to prolong the war.

Medinsky's reflections arrive at a critical moment, while the war continues to win thousands of lives, devastate infrastructure and reshape international alliances. He maintains that Ukraine had the opportunity to end hostilities in February and March 2022, just a few weeks after the launch of its large -scale invasion. The first cycles of peace negotiations, held for the first time in Bélarus, then in Istanbul, had laid the foundations for a potential agreement.

kyiv could have accepted peace at the end of February [2022]But they did not do it and dragged their feet, said Medinsky to journalists after the last discussions in Istanbul. He added that Russia's proposal to the Istanbul negotiation series was already less generous than the initial terms offered to Gomel, because it was to reflect the changing military realities on the ground.

Medinsky distinguished a pivotal moment which, according to him, derailed the emerging peace process: the visit of the former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in kyiv in May 2022. Johnsons Trip, largely publicized and symbolic of Western support for resistance to Ukraine, would have included advice to Ukrainian leaders to reject any premature peace agreement and continue to resist Russian progress Russians.

This account is not new. The head of the Ukrainian delegation David Arakhamia previously declared that the message Johnsons to Ukraine at the time was to fight. For Medinsky, this moment marked the collapse of the Istanbul peace process. The Istanbul process was also disrupted by unfortunately due to the direct participation of the Wests, he said.

From the point of view of Russia, the visit of Johnsons and the wider Western policy have transformed which could have been a short -term conflict in an prolonged war, with devastating consequences for Ukraine, Russia and the European continent as a whole.

To justify its point, Medinsky drew a historical parallel which resonates deeply with the Russian stories of Western betrayal and manipulation. He referred to the Berlin Congress in 1878, where the European powers revised the results of the Russo-Turkish war. While the original treaty had granted independence or autonomy to several Balkan nations, the Western powers, the United Kingdom, France, Italy and Germany, sought to reduce Russian influence in the region.

According to Medinsky, the restart of Balkan borders sowed the seeds for ethnic and territorial conflicts that finally led to the First World War. It was a direct consequence of the interference of Western nations.

By invoking the Berlin Congress, Medinsky aimed to illustrate a recurring model of Western overcoming which destabilizes regions rather than securing peace. In its opinion, Ukraine has become the last victim of such an erroneous interference, Europe now paying the price in the form of economic difficulties, refugee crises and increasing militarization.

Despite his criticism of Western policies, Medinsky recognized the progress made in the last series of talks in Istanbul. A large exchange of prisoners has been agreed, involving the exchange of 1,000 prisoners of war on each side. He described this decision as a positive gesture which demonstrates the continuous relevance of diplomatic channels, even in the midst of current hostilities.

The two parties would also have agreed to write detailed proposals of ceasefire for future negotiation towers, although expectations remain low given the vast gap between their respective positions.

One of the current collision points in all future talks is the insistence of the Ukraines on a cease-fire as a prerequisite for negotiations. Kyiv has repeatedly demanded a 30-day ceasefire as a prerequisite for serious diplomatic engagement. Moscow, however, considers this as a strategic ploy that would allow Ukraine to rearmer and reorganize.

Medinsky rejected Ukraine demand as historically uninformed and strategically excessive. A war and talks are underway simultaneously, he said. Only people who know nothing about history can say that a cease-fire has always preceded peace talks.

He argued that many historic peace agreements had been concluded while conflicts were underway, negotiations occurring in parallel with military operations. For Russia, accepting a unilateral cease-fire without guarantee is a non-starter.

The comments of Medinskys, although imbued with the rhetoric of the Russian state, raise broader questions on the role of foreign influence in conflict resolution. Its historical analogy with the Berlin Congress underlines long -standing suspicion in Moscow that Western countries seek to weaken Russia by proxy conflicts and diplomatic sabotage.

The long -term implications of Western intervention in Ukraine are not yet fully carried out, but war has already reshaped European security, strengthened NATO cohesion and rekindled discussions on the balance of powers on the continent. Meanwhile, the increase in the economic impact of energy costs, the disruption of commercial roads and defense expenses can rise.

In Moscow's eyes, this conflict could have been avoided or quickly resolved. Instead, it has become a clear endless grinding war in view, supported partly by what Russia considers the reluctance of the Wests to allow Ukraine to make compromises.

Whether we accept the story of Medinskys or consider it as a strategic posture, its comments highlighted the way in which Russia perceives the rupture of early peace talks and the wider geopolitical dynamics in play. While the battle lines harden and the diplomatic options decrease, the tragedy of missed opportunities is loom to define a generation.

Istanbul talks, prisoners' exchanges and the persistent possibility of renewed negotiations offer thin but vital hope. However, without significant changes in the political will of all those involved, in particular persons exercising the influence on the part of the Ukrainian conflict can remain trapped in the same tragic cycle that history has shown many times.

Please follow Blitz on Google News Channel