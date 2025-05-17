Donald Trump obtains a major legal victory over the blocked order





Friday, the administration of President Donald Trump won a legal victory when a federal court of appeal raised an injunction of the lower court which had blocked the plan of the president aimed at putting an end to the unionization rights for hundreds of federal workers in a case carried by the National Treasury Employees Union (NTEU).

Newsweek contacted the Ministry of Justice and the NTEU to comment on Saturday via the online request form and email respectively outside regular office hours.

Why it matters

The Republicans controlling the two chambers of Congress, the courts have undoubtedly become the most important obstacle to the policy of administration of Trump.

Since the second inauguration of Donald Trump in January, the courts have blocked a certain number of his policies, in particular the ban on transgender people serving in the army, the freezing of billions of foreign aid and Friday the Supreme Court ruled against the deportation of Venezuelan nationals using the law on extraterrestrial enemies of 1798.

What to know

Friday, an American court of appeal for the group of circuits of the Columbia district suspended an injunction issued by a lower court blocking the implementation of an executive decree issued by Trump in March on the rights of the Union to the federal government.

Trump's decree has abolished more than a dozen federal agencies, including the departments of defense, state, treasure, justice, veterans and health and social services, union negotiation obligations concerning their employees.

A preliminary injunction blocking the implementation of the decree was then published by the American district judge Paul Friedman on April 25 in response to a legal challenge by the NTEU.

President Donald Trump raises his fist after arriving on Marine One on the southern lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on May 16, 2025, after a trip to the Middle East. President Donald Trump raises his fist after arriving on Marine One on the southern lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on May 16, 2025, after a trip to the Middle East. Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty

The NTEU argued that Trump's order was in violation of the labor rights of federal workers and the American constitution.

Friday’s decision was made in a 2-1 decision with George Hw Bush’s judge Karen Henderson, and Trump's judge, Judge Justin Walker, judging against the injunction while President Joe Biden, judge Michelle Childs, said he should stay.

According to court documents, approximately one million federal employees are affected by the executive decree on union representation, which, according to the NTEU, included around 100,000 of its members.

What people say

In their majority decision, the Henderson and Walker judges said: “Preserving the president's autonomy under a law which expressly recognizes its national security expertise is in the public interest.”

Judge Childs argued that the administration had only made “waves” on the initial implications for national injunction.

She added: “How can the government argue that the injunction of the district court will cause irreparable injuries when the government itself voluntarily imposed this same constraint?”

What happens next

The NTEU did not declare if he planned to appeal the decision on Friday. If the decision stands and the executive order of Trump comes into force, hundreds of thousands of federal workers should lose the collective negotiation rights of the Union.

