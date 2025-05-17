In Albania, European leaders are looking for American solidarity for Ukraine DW 05/17/2025

The meeting of the European political community ended Friday evening in Tirana, Albania, as planned without any decision.

The talks brought together 27 EU member states, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the countries of the Western Balkans and other governments in Europe. The Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was present while the leaders discussed European security, the war of aggression, competitiveness and migration of Russia. The government of the Kremlin and the Belarusian government were explicitly invited.

“It is a good opportunity to meet many European heads of state and government in person,” said German Chancellor Friedrich Merz when he arrived in Tirana for his first major European summit since he entered on May 6.

Some participants said they had high expectations of the German Chancellor, whose Danish Prime Minister puts Frederiksen, who said she was looking forward to working together on security and weapons, as well as migration.

Lithuanian Prime Minister GintaUtas Paluckas said he was expecting a significant economic and political contribution and saw Germany as on the right track.

EU members, Turkey, the United Kingdom and other European governments participated in talks Image: Ludovic Marin / AFP

Merz has made a “very strong” appearance on the European scene so far with trips to Paris, Warsaw, Brussels and kyiv, told Dw Janis Emmanouilidis, political scientist at the Center for European Politicians in Brussels. However, the expectations of the new chancellor and his government are “extremely high”, with many member states of the mind that Germany should play a greater role in decision -making and the creation of momentum at the level of the EU.

That Merz can meet these expectations also depends on his national strength, said Emmanouilidis. Merz must still gain the confidence of the public and German politicians in his own ranks. The question is whether people expect too much chancellor who still settles in his new role, said Emmanouilidis.

Absolute priority: Ukraine

Merz did not seem to have trouble with his new place on the European scene on Friday. In the early afternoon, he appeared before the press with French President Emmanuel Macron, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The four politicians had already traveled in Ukraine together the previous weekend.

After the discussions there with Zelenskyy, the quartet received an appeal with US President Donald Trump, said Starmer. The British Prime Minister called on the position of “clearly unacceptable” Russia, saying that European governments and the United States are in close consultation concerning a response.

Russian President Vladimir Putin allowed a 30-day ceasefire to get started in Istanbul the day before for direct talks with Zelenskyy a decision that has been criticized several times in Tirana. NATO secretary general, Mark Rutte, called for the sending of a Russian delegation at a low rank to the table a “error”.

Merz was also “very disappointed” by the outcome of the talks, but said that other dialogue offers would be made and that European governments were coordinating with the United States.

“We have to undertake all the efforts we can to keep the Americans on our side,” Merz told his European counterparts. “We cannot replace or replace what Americans are still doing for us in Europe … for our peace and our freedom.”

From left to right: Polish Prime Minister Tusk, Zelenskyy, Macron and Starmer discuss war Image: Leon Neal / AFP / Getty Images

Other EU sanctions

Zelenskyy called for new sanctions against the Russia energy and banks if the Kremlin did not take negotiations seriously. “Pressure on Russia must be maintained until Russia is ready to end the war,” he told other leaders.

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, had already announced that morning that new sanctions against Russia were in preparation. These will target the country's financial sector, as well as natural gas pipelines from northern rivers, from Russia to the European Union. The price of crude oil prices will also be reduced. It is not yet known whether these sanctions will be coordinated with the United States, but, according to the German news agency, the United States has been informed that sanctions against Russia should be maintained.

The German government is trying to increase pressure on Russia, said Emmanouilidis. But he warned that the influence of the EU should not be overestimated because the United States, Turkey and China have a greater influence.

This article was initially written in German.