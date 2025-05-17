



Chinese President Xi Jinping, on the left, shakes hands with Colombias Gustavo Petro after having delivered his opening speech for the opening ceremony of the fourth ministerial meeting of the China Forum and the Latin American and Caribbean Community at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, Tuesday, May 13, 2025. (Andy Wong / AP)

The government of Miami Colombias has applied to join a Development Bank based in China, another sign of Latin Americas are moving away from the United States while Trump's administrations are reduced, trade barriers and repression against immigration issued many managers in the region to seek closer links with the geopolitical rival of Washingons. Colombian President Gustavo Petro finished this week on a visit to China with a stop in Shanghai, where he met the former Brazilian president Dilma Rousseff, chief of the new development bank. The multilateral lender was set up a decade ago as a project in Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, the so-called BRICS nations of the main development markets as a contrary to institutions dominated by the United States such as the World Bank and the Inter-American Development Bank. To date, the new development bank has approved loans for 122 infrastructure projects totaling more than $ 40 billion in areas such as transport, sanitation and clean energy, according to Rousseff. Petro, addressing journalists in China on Saturday, said Colombia is committed to buying shares of $ 512 million at the bank. He said that he was particularly excited by the possibility of obtaining the support of the new development banks for a 120 -kilometer (75 mile), or railway channel, connecting the coasts of Colombias Atlantic and the Pacific who, according to him, would position the country at the heart of the trade between South America and Asia. Colombia is the second country in Latin America to try to reach the bank after little Uruguay asked for its number of members in 2021. But the traditional role of Colombias as an ally and war guard against the United States in the war against drugs, is likely to lift eyebrows in Washington. The US State Department said this week that it would vigorously oppose the financing of projects related to the Chinas belt and road initiative in Latin America after the support of Petros supporting the strategy at a summit with its fellow leftist leaders in Brazil and China. Petro, a former left guerrilla warfare, said that he would not be dissuaded by American pressure and reaffirmed that Colombia was trying to stay neutral in a new era of geopolitical disputes. We made this decision freely, Petro told Shanghai journalists. With the United States, we can speak face to face, with China too.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.stripes.com/theaters/americas/2025-05-17/colombia-china-based-development-bank-17823060.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos