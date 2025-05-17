



Lahore: A Lahore session court postponed the audience of the defamation case Shehbaz Sharifs Shehbaz Sharifs against the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI) Imran Khan until May 24, 2025, Ary News reported.

The case, which implies a complaint of 10 billion rupees of damages, was heard by the additional sessions judge Yilmaz Ghani.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appeared via a video link while lawyer Muhammad Hussain, Imran Khan's lawyer, has counter-examined him. The counter-examination will continue at the next hearing.

During the hearing, the lawyer for the founders of the PTI asked Shehbaz Sharif if the 10 billion-brown bridge offer linked to the Panama Papers affair was mentioned in the complaint.

The Prime Minister replied that the complaint does not stipulate that Imran Khan directly made him the offer.

When he was asked if former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had made a direct request for damages against the founder of the PTI, Shehbaz Sharif said that Imran Khan had accused Nawaz Sharif Sharif of having offered a 10 billion rusty-brown by rupees through his brother.

He added that when this alleged offer was made, their other brother Abbas Sharif had already died, and only both were alive.

Shehbaz Sharif also said that no family members, notably Nawaz Sharif or himself, had been mentioned in the television program where the offer was discussed.

Read more: ATC approves polygraphic and photogrammetric tests for the founder of PTI

When a question was asked about the audio recording of judge Malik Qayyum, the lawyer for Shehbaz Sharifs Mustafa Ramday opposed.

He said that the question had been taken to the response of the founders of the PTI, that the Supreme Court and the High Court of Lahore have already judged is no longer valid.

Ramday added that referring to the audio of judge Qayyum and Shehbaz Sharif is an attempt to scandalize the issue and should not be authorized.

The lawyer for the founders of the PTI asked if the anchor of the television program mentioned the name of Shehbaz Sharifs during the question of the alleged offer. The Prime Minister said that anchor had not mentioned his name, and even in his response, Imran Khan had not appointed him.

When asked if the founder of the PTI had denied having made the offer of 10 billion rupees, Shehbaz Sharif replied that he was not sure, but thought that the founder of the PTI had clearly alluded to him, even if it was not by name.

At one point, Shehbaz Sharif quoted a Punjabi sentence with the permission of the courts: Sari Raat Rondi Rahi te Mariya Koi Vi na, who caused laughter in the courtroom.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://arynews.tv/shehbaz-sharif-defamation-case-against-imran-khan-may-17-2025/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos