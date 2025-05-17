The role of Indonesia in the effort to resolve the Russian-Ukrainian conflict is only the stage of the theatrical Joko Widodo?

By: Muhammad nurfikri

Department of Political Science, Faculty of Social Sciences and Political Science Siliwangi University

Inilahtasik.com | The Russian military attack on Ukraine has become a great challenge for the whole world. The attack officially started on February 24, 2022 in several important cities in Ukraine, such as kyiv, Odessa, Kharkiv and Mariipo (SEF 2022).

The relations of Russia and Ukraine have experienced ups and downs, one of which was the change of regime which brought a pro-west policy of Ukraine which led to a reduction in the role of Russia. In addition, Ukraine also has the desire to become a member of Uni-European, and in its development, then the desire of the Ukrainian pro-European chief became a member of the Organization of the North Atlantic Treaty or known as NATO (Syuryansyah and Berthanila 2022).

Conflicts between Russia and Ukraine that have broken out since February 2022 have brought a major global impact in various sectors, especially in political and economic fields. But in this case, I tried to describe my special analysis on politics and gaps between the diplomacy process which leads to a direct or indirect effect on the dynamics of Indonesian policy.

On the political side, the Russian invasion of Ukraine has sparked diplomatic tensions between Western and Russian countries, aggravating the relationship between the Blocs of NATO and Russian and realling the nuances of the Cold War in the geopolitics of the world (Agustina and Barus 2023).

As a country that adheres to the principles of active foreign policy, Indonesia has a strategic role in various international issues, including in Russian-Ukraine conflicts. In the midst of global polarization between Western and Russian blocks, Indonesia presented itself as a neutral peaceful regulation but actively encouraging by diplomacy (Johnson Kennedy 2023).

The position of Indonesia as a developing country, G20 members, and a part of various international forums make them important players to relieve global tension. This neutrality gives the confidence of the two parties, so that Indonesia has the potential to become a mediator or a facilitator of dialogue between Russia and Ukraine, or at least encourage agreements in the humanitarian field, such as the opening of the aid corridor and a cease-fire (Komala et al. 2023).

Indonesia’s commitment to international peace was reclaimed concretely in foreign policy during the administration of President Joko Widodo. In the middle of 2022, President Jokowi went directly to kyiv and Moscow to meet President Volodymyr Zelensky and President Vladimir.

The countries of the world occupy various positions and roles, both actively involved in diplomacy and symbolically show their attitudes of foreign policy. Indonesia as a country with the principle of foreign policy without free, does not remain silent. In 2022, President Joko Widodo took diplomatic measures that rarely occur in Indonesian history by visiting kyiv and Moscow directly in the middle of the war.

This stage had collected praise and called “Indonesian peace diplomacy”. However, behind these symbolic steps, important questions arise, what is the effectiveness and relevance of Jokowi's stages to resolve the world conflict on a large scale? Is the visit only for the humanitarian and peace mission, or is it responsible for internal political content and personal ambitions?

Indonesia at the time was in the position of developing countries which was not incorporated into a block of important force like NATO or the BRICS, trying to play the role of the “dialogue bridge” by the visit of President Jokowi in Ukraine and Russia.

During the visit, Jokowi directly met President Volodymyr Zelensky in kyiv and President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. It has transmitted an important message concerning the importance of a ceasefire, opening access to humanitarian aid and inviting the two countries to open a peaceful dialogue.

This visit marked the first time that the Southeast Asian chief was directly present in two capital capitals who were in conflict at a very close time. This step is considered a concrete effort of Indonesia to revive a peaceful world diplomacy, and shows the neutrality of Indonesia in the midst of a strong polarization between the West and Russia. In addition, Indonesia also welcomed the G20, which made its diplomatic position more strategic in the eyes of the international world.

However, although this stage is symbolic and diplomatic, so far, no concrete result has come out of the visit. The war is still underway, peaceful negotiations have not produced results, and the impact of the world economy remains felt by the world community, including the inhabitants of Indonesia.

See that the visit of President Jokowi in Ukraine and Russia is more a political imaging strategy in the international arena rather than a substantial and realistic diplomacy initiative. Indonesia, in the context of global power, is not the main actor who has a direct capacity to force the two countries that are fighting to stop their assault. Indonesia is not a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, not a great military force, and has no political or economic lever against Russia or Ukraine.

Jokowi's steps are more visible as an effort to increase the image of its international leadership at the end of its mandate. Keep in mind, at that time, the domestic political temperature began to warm up before the 2024 elections.

As president who can no longer run, a good image of Jokowi in the international world will provide an additional value to his “political inheritance” or to the candidates he would have supported in the next presidential election.

If the objective is really peace, a more inclusive and sustainable approach must be sought, such as strengthening the role of the Anase, the United Nations or other non -blocks forums which have more legitimacy in the context of the resolution of international conflicts. Instead of producing peace, the stage actually resembles a “diplomatic tour” wrapped in humanitarian stories but is full of symbolic and political nuances.

The visit of President Jokowi in Ukraine and Russia in 2022 has indeed marked an important moment in the history of Indonesian diplomacy. In good shape, this stage shows the concern of Indonesia for world peace and the global humanitarian crisis. However, in reality, the visit did not produce concrete results and has more impressions as a global imaging strategy.

As a developing country with limited strength in the international system, Indonesia should be more realistic to occupy global roles and focus on strengthening regional cooperation, strengthening the role of anase and multilateral diplomacy based on standards and consensus. Otherwise, steps such as Jokowi's visit to the war zone will only remember as an effort to take personal imagery in the middle of internal political agitation before the elections.

President Jokowi must be aware that the appearance on the world scene can not only rely on idealism and symbolism. The power of diplomacy of a country is largely determined by credibility, consistency and strategic strength behind it.

Indonesia, which is better known as average power, does not have enough diplomatic or military capital to really become a major player to resolve a high international conflict. Consequently, efforts to appear as a mediator of the Russian-Ukraine war, without any other diplomatic support or concrete results, are very risky to become political gadgets that lose substantial meanings.

In addition, if indeed the visit was made for the benefit of internal policy, such as stimulation of the electability of certain candidates or the strengthening of the president's image at the end of the mandate, then the public should criticize and assess the use of foreign problems as a veiled campaign tool. Foreign policy should not be summarized for short -term political interests, especially in the question of humanity involving thousands of victims and suffering from civilians.

The Indonesian people need a visionary foreign policy, not just ceremony. It is therefore time for us not to be easily rocked by symbols and rhetoric, but demand politicians that really have a real impact, both for the world and for our own national interests.

