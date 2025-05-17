The only one, large and beautiful Bill is a unique chance – the White House





Here are five reasons why President Donald J. Trums One, Big and Beautiful Bill is a generational opportunity to provide long -term changes for Americans:

1. It is the greatest tax reduction in American history. It offers permanent tax reductions and greater pay checks. This means an additional $ 5,000 in American pockets with a two -digit percentage decrease in their tax bills. Americans earning between $ 30,000 and $ 80,000 will pay approximately 15% less taxes. He does not include any tax on advice and no tax on overtime. This makes two of the president prevailing on the Cornerstone campaign promises and benefits the Americans workers where they most need their pay check. It offers historic tax relief to social security beneficiaries. It reduces taxes on the social security benefits of the elderly. 2. He protects Medicaid for Americans by removing 1.4 million illegals. He launched illegal immigrants from the benefits of Medicaid funded by taxpayers. This bill eliminates waste, fraud and abuse by ending the benefits for at least 1.4 million illegal immigrants who play the system. 3. This makes the president prevails over permanent border security. He finances the president of Border Wall. Consequently, 701 miles of primary wall, 900 miles of river barriers, 629 miles of secondary barriers and 141 miles of vehicle and pedestrian barriers will be built with advanced technology that will secure our homeland for future generations. It stimulates the border and ice patrol agents on the front lines. This would allow border managers of adequate resources to finally carry out their main mission by funding at least one million annual moves and hiring 10,000 new ice agents, 5,000 new customs agents and 3,000 new border patrol agents. 4. He finally modernizes air traffic control. He accomplishes President Trumps plans to completely revise the systems that keep Americans fly safely and effectively. This will allow President Trump to update our air traffic control systems and act when the Biden administration has failed (despite repeated warnings). 5. He ends the sexual changes funded by taxpayers for minors. The only one, large and beautiful bill restores mental health to the government. It prohibits the funding of Medicaid for gender transition procedures for minors.

