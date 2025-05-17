Volunteers examine the posts if Jokowi becomes president of the PSI





Tempo.co,, Jakarta – Jokowi's president of the volunteer line, Utje Gustaaf Patty, said his organization is examining his post if former president Joko Widodo became the president of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI).

Utje said Bara JP was not a problem if Jokowi joined a political party. Because, he said, even to PDIP Jokowi was only limited to executives. However, other things if Jokowi becomes the general president. He said Jokowi would be a political symbol if he became the party president of the party. This position, said Utje, will do volunteers, in particular JP JP, Gob.

“Once we become the President General, we have to redefine him. Because we have been independent. Well, if you are the President General, we will certainly have to determine the attitude. Whether individually or this organization merges,” said Utje during the cultivation TempoSaturday May 17, 2025.

Utje said the group of volunteers would hesitate because the majority of volunteers were not a supporter. Even if Bara JP did not want Jokowi to be the general president of a political party, Utje said that the appointment of the President was the constitutional law of Jokowi.

Jokowi previously declared that he has always taken into account if he was registered to register as a candidate for the President of PSI or not. He responded to his chance to participate in the struggle of the party president who is currently led by his youngest son, Kaesang Pangarep.

“Yes, it's still in calculation. Do not leave if later, for example, I will lose,” he said when he was met in the city of Solo, Wednesday May 14, 2025.

PSI opened the registration of candidates from the potential party president on May 13, 2025 until the end of this month. The process of determining and announcement of the names of the candidates to the President General should be made until June 18, 2025. After that, the candidates for Ketum will make the campaign process from June 19 to July 11, 2025.

In addition, on July 10, 2025, PSI will announce the list of elections for permanent voters. From 12 to 19 July 2025, the party entered the voting period. The series of stages of the major elections will lead to the PSI Congress. The announcement of the results of the PSI Raya elections should be carried out at the PSI congress on July 19, 2025 in Solo, in the center of Java.

Septia Ryanthie and Daniel Ahmad Fajri contributed to the drafting of this article

Publisher's options: And between the postponement of the GMS bunm. What is the risk?

