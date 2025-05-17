Diagram of the AMRIT Bharat station: PM Modi to inaugurate more than 100 stations refurbished in Bikaner on May 22 | India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 103 stations, including Deshnoke de Bikaner located nearly 200 km from the international border with Pakistan, which were redeveloped under the ambitious railways of the Amrit Bharat station in Bikaner on May 22, practically, a senior Railways at the Indian Express.

Of the 103 refurbished stations19 are in UP, 18 in Gujarat, five in Chhattisgarh, two in Bihar, three in Jharkhand, five in Karnataka, two in Kerala, six in Madhya Pradesh, 15 in Maharashtra, eight in Rajasthan, said the official in Tamil.

A station each in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Pugidhery, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh was also refurbished. The story continues below this announcement Part of the Key stations refurbished as part of the scheme, Launched in 2022 aimed at transforming 1,337 stations into the city center, includes Rajasthans Deshnoke & Mandalgarh, Gujarats Dakor & Morbi, Morbi, Ups Saharanpur Junction & Govardhan Station, Talangas Bel Bihars Thawe Junction, MPS Shajapur, Tamil Nadus Srirangam and Karnatakas. These are medium -sized stations, but they will become one of the main development centers of small cities. The cost of redeveloping each of the stations varies between 5 crores and `30 crores each, said the manager. These stations are equipped with modern toilets, ski lifts, climbers, free Wi-Fi, an improved passenger information system, waiting areas, executive fairs, larger traffic area and a large porch, added the official. The design of the building is based on local culture and heritage. Earlier, as part of the AMrit Bharat station program, six stations were redeveloped from Rani Kamlapati station, Gandhinagar Gujarates, Karnatakas Sir MV station, Ayodhya Dham Railway station and the first phase of the Gomti Nagar railway station and the second entrance to Odishas Cuttack. The story continues below this announcement The project envisages airport type installations such as executive fairs and business centers, food and retail stores, and free wifi, dotted with local art and culture, to run for these selected rail stations, and should cost RS 1 Lakh crores for all 1,337 stations. According to managers, most stations are redeveloped via the engineering, supply and construction model (EPC), which means that an entrepreneur manages a project from start to finish. However, 20 projects such as PUNE, Delhi Junction, Vijayawada and Chennai Central are implemented in Public Private Partnership mode (PPP). According to data from the ministry, around 8,000-lasting has been spent under the chief of the customers's amenities, a category in which the program arrives for 2023-24. The target of expenses expected for the last year 2024-25 was 12,992 crosses while more than 12,000 crores were allocated during the year 2025-26. Of the 1,337 stations identified, the Uttar Pradesh has the highest (157), followed by Maharashtra (132) and Western Bengal (101). The story continues below this announcement Meanwhile, the upgrading of 80 key stations such as New Delhi, Gurugram, Ranchi Junction, Prayagraj Junction, Khajuraho, Ludhiana, Jaipur Junction, Jammu Tawi, Lucknow (Charbagh), Sabarmati, Chhatrapati Shivaji Terlinus, Thiruvanthapuram, Egmore, New Terlinu, Thiruvananthapurram, Chennai Egmore, New Terlinus, Thiruvanthapura Jalpaigi, Imphal, Bhubaneswar, Bangalore Cantt and Hyderabad are monitored under the PM Gati Shakti The National Master Plan for Multimodal Connectivity.

