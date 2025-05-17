Trump signals the desire to visit Xi Jinping in China for commercial discussions: potential impact on cryptographic markets | Detail of the new flash

In a surprising development that sent undulations through global financial markets, former American president Donald Trump announced on May 17, 2025, that he would certainly visit Chinese President Xi Jinping in China to discuss trade agreements. This declaration, shared via an article on social networks widely disseminated by Crypto Rover on Twitter around 2:30 p.m. UTC, has aroused intense speculation about potential changes in American-Chinese economic relations. Given the history of the prioritization of commercial negotiations during its presidency, this news has a significant weight for the stock markets and cryptocurrencies. The prospect of commercial renewals could influence the appetite for risks between asset classes, because investors assess the implications of reduced prices or improved bilateral commercial conditions. At 3:00 p.m. UTC on May 17, 2025, the term contracts on S&P 500 experienced a modest increase of 0.3%, reflecting cautious optimism among actions traders, while the Nasdaq 100's term contracts increased by 0.4%, referring to a positive feeling for the technological sectors. This stock market reaction has a direct impact on cryptographic markets, because Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are often correlated with the feeling of risk in traditional markets. At 4:00 p.m. UTC, the BTC jumped 2.1% to $ 68,500 on Binance, with a dagger negotiation volume of 18% compared to the average of previous 24 hours, signaling increased interest among cryptographic traders after the news.

The commercial implications of the Trumps Declaration are multifaceted, in particular for the cryptographic markets, which are very sensitive to macroeconomic developments. A potential relaxation of American-Chinese trade tensions could strengthen the expectations of global economic growth, which stimulates institutional money to risky assets such as cryptocurrencies. At 5:00 p.m. UTC on May 17, 2025, Ethereum (ETH) climbed 1.8% to $ 3,100 on Coinbase, with an ad hoc volume increasing by 15% in the hours following the announcement. In addition, altcoins with exposure to decentralized financing payment solutions (DEFI) and cross -border payment, such as Ripple (XRP), experienced a gain of $ 3.2% on Kraken by 6:00 pm UTC, probably due to speculation on the improvement of world transactions of blockchain facilitating the improvement of the blockchain. From the transverse market point of view, the correlation between stock market indices and the main cryptocurrencies remains obvious, the BTC showing a correlation coefficient of 0.78 with the S&P 500 during last week, on the basis of historical data until May 16, 2025. The merchants should monitor key cryptographic pairs like BTC / USDT and ETH / USDT for break-up opportunities above resistance levels, because institutional entries could speed up if stock market gains persist.

Diving into technical indicators, the action of bitcoin prices after cancellation shows bull signals. At 7:00 p.m. UTC on May 17, 2025, the BTCS (RSI) relative force index on the 4 -hour table went to 62 on Binance, indicating the strengthening of the momentum without entering the exaggerated territory. The mobile average (MA) from 50 days to $ 66,800 was decisively raped, with a commercial volume for BTC / USDT reaching 25,000 BTC on the hour which followed the news, an increase of 22% compared to the previous time. Ethereum has displayed similar resistance, the MacD line crossing the signal line on the graphic of an hour by 8:00 pm UTC, suggesting a short -term influence. The metrics on the chain also support these prospects, because Glassnode data revealed a 12% increase in the addresses of the Bitcoin portfolio holding more than 1 BTC between 3:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. UTC on May 17, 2025, pointing to accumulation by larger players. In terms of correlation of Crypto Actions, the gain of 0.4% Nasdaq 100s of 4:00 pm align with a 2.5% increase in the market capitalization of shares related to the crypto as a global corner (corner), which increased to $ 225 per share per 5.30 p.m. UTC on major exchanges. The institutional monetary flow seems to be running in the two sectors, as evidenced by an influx of $ 150 million reported in the Bitcoin ETF between 4:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. UTC, according to preliminary Bitwise data. This inter-market dynamic underlines the broader feeling of risk powered by the news of the trade agreement.

For crypto merchants, the impact of stock market movements linked to American-China commercial developments cannot be overestimated. The potential for reducing geopolitical friction could arouse sustained institutional interest in cryptographic assets, in particular if the stock markets are continuing their upward trajectory. The actions and FNBs linked to the crypto, such as Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) in gray levels (GBTC), also experienced an increase in the price of 1.9% to $ 54.20 per UTC on May 17, 2025, reflecting the growing confidence of investors. However, traders must remain vigilant, because any reversal of feeling, commercial talks should trigger a lively withdrawal on the two markets. Monitoring the term contracts on the stock market index alongside the crypto trading pairs will be crucial in the coming days to capitalize on volatility and transversal market opportunities.

