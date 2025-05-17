The 17th week of office of President Donald Trump underlined by the Middle East trip





Trump envelops the historic journey of the Middle East

Holy of President Trump's remarks during his tour in the Middle East. The trip ended up with a series of major trade agreements with Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Water, a change in policy on Syria and a brutal message for Iran.

President Donald Trump spent his 17th week as commander-in-chief visiting the Middle East, marking his first big trip abroad in his second term.

The president left Washington, DC on Monday for Saudi Arabia, followed by a visit to Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

The presidents' journey intervenes in the middle of the war continues between Israel and Hamas, the negotiations under American-Iranian on the Irans nuclear program, and its plans to expand its first Abraham administrations grants, which normalized diplomatic relations between Israeli nations and the Arab League such as the United Arab Emirates.

Trump condemns “interventionist”, “a more optimistic future” throws in the Middle East speech

Trump arrived in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, early Tuesday morning, the nation sending hunting escorts to accommodate Air Force One to the ground and the Saudi crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman greeting Trump on the Tarmac, who was decorated with a lavender colored carpet.

President Donald Trump arrives on Air Force One at the Royal Terminal of King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 13, 2025. (Alex Brandon / The Associated Press)

Upon his arrival in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Trump also met a mobile and operational McDonalds truck.

The president, during a speech in Riyadh, shortly after meeting the crown prince Mohammad bin Salman, promised to continue the partnership of the Americas with the Saudi government, but also called for peace in the Middle East, urging the region to continue economic development rather than on the “self-destructive” path of Irans.

“If the nations responsible for this region seize this moment, put aside your differences and focus on the interests that unite you, then all humanity will soon be surprised by what we will see here in the geographic center of the world and the spiritual heart of its greatest confessions,” said Trump.

“Before our eyes, a new generation of leaders transcends ancient conflicts and tired divisions of the past, and forges a future where the Middle East is defined by trade, not chaos; where it exports technology, not terrorism; and where people of different nations, religions and beliefs build cities together, and not bombings,” he added.

Trump's speech intervened after he and Salman signed several economic agreements totaling $ 600 billion in commercial transactions. The agreements could help create up to two million American jobs, Trump said.

Several of the agreements followed with ambitions previously declared by Washington, DC and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in particular with regard to defensive agreements.

President Donald J. Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman attend a signature ceremony at the Saudi royal court on May 13, 2025, in Riyadh, in Saudi Arabia. (Getty Images)

The Saudis deploy the McDonald's mobile trip for Trump's trip to the kingdom

But as for Iran, Trump, during his speech by Saudi Arabia, also warned the Islamic Republic of a campaign of “massive maximum pressure” if it had not come to a nuclear agreement with the United States

“As I have shown several times, I am ready to put an end to past conflicts and forge new partnerships for a better and more stable world, even if our differences can be deep,” said Trump. “If the leadership of the Irans rejects this branch of olive tree … We will have no choice but to inflict a massive maximum pressure, lead the Iranian oil exports to zero.”

“Iran can have a much brighter future, but we never allow them to threaten America and our allies with terrorism or a nuclear attack,” said Trump.

Trump had announced a period of 60 days to conclude an agreement with Iran on his program of illegal atomic weapons. The first American negotiation session with Iran began on April 12.

President Donald J. Trump speaks with the emir of Qatar Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani by leaving the Air Udeid air base for Abu Dhabi on May 15, 2025, in Doha, in Qatar. (Win McNamee / Getty images)

Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff met Iranian officials for a fourth cycle of nuclear talks during the weekend.

Trump hits Irans' wallet as he hangs a carrot in the Middle East speech

Nuclear talks were “difficult but useful,” said the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Esmail Baghaei. An American civil servant, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the closed negotiations, offered more, describing the talks as indirect and direct, reported the Associated Press.

An “agreement was concluded to move forward with talks to continue working on technical elements,” said the American official. “We are encouraged by today's results and we are delighted with our next meeting, which will occur in the near future.”

The Trump Administration said that the full Obama 2015 Obama era (JCPOA), also known as the Iranian nuclear agreement, did not prevent Iran from building an atomic bomb.

Trump, throughout his visit, made Iran's warnings verbally and by sanctions.

Shortly after having suspended a carrot of a “better future” for Iran, the Treasury Department gave a taste of the “Maximum Pressure” campaign and sanctioned more than two dozen companies operating in international illegal oil trade in Irans.

Trump hits Irans' wallet as he hangs a carrot in the Middle East speech

Trump said Iran had the “nuclear” proposal “.

“But more importantly, they know that they have to move quickly or something bad, something bad will happen,” said the president.

Then the president went to Qatar, where he signed a series of agreements with the Emir Sheikh of Qatar Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani in Doha.

Trump and his procession were greeted by dozens of camels mounted after his plane landed in Qatar on Wednesday morning when he continued his four-day trip to the Middle East.

The agreements involved a Qatar purchase agreement for Boeing aircraft, as well as letters of intention and “joint cooperation” between Qatar and the United States, the emir also signed an agreement to buy MQ-9 drone aircraft.

President Donald Trump is greeted by the emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar when he arrives on Air Force One at Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday May 14, 2025. (Alex Brandon / AP)

Al Thani said that he had a “big” conversation with Trump before the signature ceremony on Wednesday, adding that the agreements raised the American-Qatar relationship to “another level”.

The president then met American soldiers at the Al Udeid air base in Qatar and cited “substantial salary increases” for American troops in his 2026 budget.

“You are undoubtedly the greatest combat force in world history,” said Trump. “And as commander -in -chief, I am here to say that the American soldiers will soon be larger, better, stronger and more powerful than ever.”

Then, the president went to the United Arab Emirates for his last judgment of a visit which marked the first time that an American president went to the nation in almost 20 years, after the trip of President George W. Bush in 2008.

The Burj Khalifa in Dubai, the highest building in the world, was illuminated in red, white and blue in honor of the historic visit of the president.

Trump visited the Great Mosque, a rare visit for an American president, and was offered to the highest civil distinction in the UAES, the order of Zayed, by the president of the UAES, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

President Donald Trump receives the order of Zayed, the highest civil distinction in water, from the President of Water Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Thursday, May 15 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (AP / Alex Brandon)

The president wrapped his visit to the United Arab Emirates with a visit to the Abrahamic family home, which includes a mosque, a church, a synagogue and a forum, and served as a community for an inter-religious dialogue and a peaceful coexistence.

Since this week, Trump has signed 148 decrees since its inauguration in January, including a huge 143 in its first 100 days as president, overshadowing the number of decrees signed by his predecessors at least reassembled the President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

Fox News Digitals Emma Colton, Morgan Philis and Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.

Brooke Singman is a political correspondent and journalist for Fox News Digital, Fox News Channel and Fox Business.

