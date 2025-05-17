



Abu Dhabi as President Donald Trump did swamp in the Middle East this week, he was the star of the developed ceremonies, announced new American policies and unveiled billions of dollars of new economic partnerships.

He even visited a mosque, pointing out on the pride he felt for my friends when he took his beauty. It's an incredible culture, said Trump.

But an omission during the trip has become more blatant at each judgment: Israel.

Tensions between Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahuwère is already bubbling before the president spent the week to visit three of the main Arab allies: Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

On Friday, at the end of the trip, Trump seemed to put an additional effort on the relationship. He had spent in recent days meeting the new Syrian leader a former Al Qaeda leader that the United States had put a bonus of $ 10 million and announced that he was raising sanctions in the country in a move to which Israel opposed, but that Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman from Saudi Arabia exhorted the president.

Trump told journalists that he had discussed the decision of sanctions with Netanyahu, framing him as largely supported by others.

I think it was very popular, certainly in the Middle East, Trump said. He also cited conversations with Salman and Turkeys Recep Tayyip Erdoan, who, according to him, considered the movement as a criticism for the chances of survival in Syria as a country.

One day after promising to raise the sanctions, Trump congratulated Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa as a sustainable and attractive young man, and urged the rebellious vertery to join the Abraham grants the presidents who signature the achievement of the foreign policy of his first mandate of normalization of links between Israel and several Arab states.

President Donald Trump attended a sales forum in Qasr Al Watan during the final stop of his Gulf visit to Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates on Friday. AMR Alfiky / Reuters

During the trip, Trump also relied on the idea that an agreement with Iran was at a typo, without putting details to appease some of Israel's concerns. And on the eve of the presidents' trip, its administration announced that it had concluded a unilateral agreement with Hamas, the terrorist organization designated by the United States which attacked Israel on October 7, 2023, to ensure the release of the last American hostages in Gaza.

I hope it is the first of the last stages necessary to put an end to this brutal conflict, said Trump about the release of Edan Alexander. He added on Friday who was going to discover it very soon if Israel is capable of tofree the nearly two dozen hostages suspected of being alive in Ingaza.

Netanyahu, on the other hand, bombed Gaza during the trip of Trumps to the region, killing more than 100 people in the last 24 hours, according to local health authorities.

Asked about the Israel plans to extend the war to Gaza while pushing for a ceasefire, Trump took a measured tone.

I think a lot of good things will happen over the next month, and we were going to see. We also have to help Palestinians said Trump. You know, many people are starving on Gaza, so we have to look at both sides.

Despite this, Israel is increasingly worried to conclude that Trump concludes a rapid nuclear agreement with Iran and the Arab leaders thinking of the presidents, a person familiar with the dynamics between Trump and Netanyahu said.

The trip did not take the distance between Trump and Netanyahu so much that he exposed it, said this person.

Trump, addressing journalists, rejected the idea that his marginalized journey closest to the region. He said on Wednesday that the United States having a solid relationship with Arab leaders were very good for Israel.

During four scary days of the agreement, Arab leaders showed their ability to provide Trump tangible economic victories which he can present abroad as benefiting from the Americans at home, as well as the kind of warm welcome that resonates with the president.

The work they have done in a fairly short time is simply exceptional. They are great people. Great leaders. Three great leaders, journalists told Trump on Friday when he returned to Washington, DC and the respect shown to our country was incredible. Because no one is treated like that.

Relations with Netanyahu, on the other hand, is largely focused on national security problems, from Iran to war in Gaza to changing dynamics in Syria.

So far, Israel has largely kept these concerns behind the scenes, which has been the case with the previous presidents, in particular Barack Obama and Joe Biden, even if they have promised to protect the unbreakable link from the Americas with Israel. And the United States continues to strongly support Israel, Trump sending military equipment that Biden administration had taken a break.

In a statement, the spokesman for the National Security Council James Hewitt described Trump as the most faithful Israels in his history.

Israel had no best friends in his story than President Trump, said Hewitt. We continue to work in close collaboration with our ally Israel to ensure that the remaining hostages in Gaza are released, Iran never obtains a nuclear weapon and to strengthen regional security in the Middle East.

As he said on several occasions in his first and second mandates, added Hewitt, the president undertook to guarantee that Iran never obtains a nuclear weapon.

As for the dynamics between Trump and Netanyahu Goesnet, an ally of the president argued that the deepening of links with Arab leaders will ultimately protect Israel because of its close relationship with the United States at the same time, the ally of the characteristic unpredictability of Trump was noted, saying that Trump does what Trump does.

