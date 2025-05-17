Nia stops two members of Sleeper Cell from Mumbai Airport





The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested two cracks which would have part of a sleeping cell in the Islamic State Terrorist outfit of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) at Mumbai Airport, officials announced on Saturday May 17, 2025).

The duo was sought in one case in 2023 linked to the manufacturing and tests of the IED in Pune, Maharashtra, they said.

The accused, identified as Abdullah Faiyaz Shaikh alias Diaperwala and Talha Khan, was intercepted by the Immigration Bureau of Mumbai International Airport Terminal last night when they tried to return to India from Jakarta, Indonesia, where they hid, the officials said.

The NIA team then placed them in police custody and arrested them, said a press release published by the probe agency.

The two accused had been on the run for more than two years and also had unpriblavable mandates issued against them by the NIA Special Court, Mumbai.

NIA also declared a cash reward of 3 Lakh each for more information on the two accused.

The case concerns a criminal conspiracy of these men, as well as eight other members of the cell of the Sleeper Iraq and Syria (ISIS) already arrested and in judicial detention, according to the press release.

They had conspired to commit terrorist acts in order to disrupt India's community and community harmony by putting a war against the government of India in the pursuit of the Islamic State agenda to establish an Islamic regime in the country by violence and terror, he said.

These two men, already invoiced, with the other accused arrested, would have been involved in the assembly of Die of a house rented by Abdullah Fayaz Shaikh in Kondhwa, Pune, said NIA.

During the period 2022-2023, they also organized and participated in a bombs and training workshop, in addition to carrying out a controlled explosion to test an IED manufactured by them, on these premises, he said.

NIA, which actively investigated Islamic State activities in India in order to thwart its terrorist plans, had previously billed the 10 accused in the case under various sections of the illegal activities of prevention, the law on explosive substances, the law on arms and the Indian penal code.

Besides Abdullah Faiyaz Shaikh and Talha Khan, The Soters Arerested in the Case Are Identified As Mohammed Imran Khan, Mohammed Yunus Saki, Abdul Kadir Pathan, Abdul Kadir Pathan, Simab Nasirudin Kazi, Zulfikar Ali Barodawala, Shamil Nachan, Shahnawaz Alam, said the probes agency.

Published – May 17, 2025 11:32 AM Ist

