



The best American diplomat says that the Vatican could be a place for the peace talks in Russia-Ukraine.

Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, said that he would discuss with Cardinal Matteo Zuppi from the ways that the Vatican could help negotiations.

When asked if the Vatican could be a peace broker, Rubio replied: “I would not call that a broker, but that's certainly – I think it's a place where both sides would be comfortable.

“So we are going to talk about all of this and obviously always grateful to the Vatican for his desire to play this constructive and positive role.”

The Vatican has a tradition of diplomatic neutrality and has long offered its services and sites to facilitate discussions.

Pope Leo XIV, the first American pope, promised to personally make “any effort” to help end the war.

“The Holy See is always ready to help collect enemies, face to face, to talk to each other, so that peoples everywhere can find hope again and recover the dignity they deserve, the dignity of peace,” he said.

During their meeting at the Embassy of the United States in Rome, Rubio thanked Zuppi for the humanitarian role of the Vatican, citing in particular the exchanges of prisoners and the return of Ukrainian children.

Vatican diplomacy

Perhaps the most critical diplomatic initiative of the Holy See perhaps came during the summit of the Cuban missile crisis when, in the fall of 1962, the Soviet Prime Minister Nikita Khrushchev ordered a secret deployment of nuclear missiles in Cuba who were quickly detected by American Avisions.

While the Kennedy administration considered his answer, and with the threat of nuclear war that is looming, Pope John XXIII pleaded for peace in a public radio address, in a speech to the Vatican ambassadors and also wrote in private to Kennedy and Khruschev, appealing to their love of their people to stand up.

Some historians have credited the calls of John XXIII by helping the two parties back from the nuclear war.

