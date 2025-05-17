Abraham Samad was surprised that his name was trained in the Jokowi diploma case, Abraham Samad: I have nothing to do!





PANJATIONAL – The former president of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), Abraham Samad, said that he had been surprised after receiving an assignment from the Jaya regional metro police who asked him to be present to clarify as a witness in the case of false diploma alleged Joko Widodo. Abraham stressed that he had no connection with the problem. “Frankly, I am surprised to hear this information because I have nothing to do with the case of the diploma of Pak Jokowi,” said Abraham in a video received by the media on Friday May 16, 2025. Also read: new regulations! The government limits free postal promotions to three days This case was released after the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, officially pointed out accusations about false diplomas to the metropolitan police in Jakarta on April 30, 2025. The report is recorded with the LP / B / 2831 / IV / 2025 / SPKT / POLDA Metro Jaya number. “This is actually a light problem, the affairs of the false accusations of diploma. But it must be brought in the field of law so that everything is clear and clear,” said Joko Widodo during his reports on Wednesday, April 30, 2025. In the report, five people were appointed by Jokowi, namely Roy Suryo Notodiprojo, Rismon Hasiholan Sianipar, Egi Sudjana, Tifauzia Tiasumma and Kurnia Tri Royani. However, so far, the police have still been at the investigation stage, as the additional evidence process is necessary. The state security sub-receiver under the management of the general criminal investigation into the metropolitan police of Jakarta has also obtained a certain number of evidence given directly by Jokowi. The evidence includes a flashdisk containing 24 video links of YouTube and the content of the social media X, the photocopy of the diploma and the legalized results, a copy of the thesis coverage and an academic ratification sheet. In this Legal Report, Jokowi Refers to a Number of Articles, Namely article 310 and/or article 311 of the Criminal Code concerning Defamation and Slander, as well as article 35 JUNCTO Article 51 paragraph (1), Article 32 paragraph (1) JUNCTO Article 48 Paragraph (1), and/or article 27a JUNCTO Article 45 STAGRAPH (4) 2008 Concerning Information and Electronic Transactions (ITE). ***

