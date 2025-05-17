Harrison Gallive Local Democracy Report Service

Google The redevelopment of the hospital was postponed in the 2030s following a government examination

A ruined infrastructure of the southwest hospital in London is “among the worst” of the NHS, according to its former director of the domains. Fuition ceilings, broken elevators and shipwrecks have become normal sites at St Helier hospital, according to the local democracy reporting service. In January, the redevelopment of the Sutton site was postponed in the 2030s following a government examination of the new hospitals. Bobby Dean, MP for Carshalton and Wallington, called on the Prime Minister to take immediate measures, and said that there was “a very real fear that some of the existing succession buildings risk catastrophic failure before the end of the decade”.

A spokesperson for EPSOM and St Helier University Hospitals NHS Trust said that they had spent 60m from repairs in the past five years.

'Entre-terre and tired'

Ken Welch, the former director of installations, successions and supplies of the hospital, said: “I saw a lot in 30 years working in the NHS, but the state of St Helier buildings is among the worst. “I am seriously concerned about the risk of fire, in particular by the growing use of the corridor. But above all, I worry about patient safety.” In January, the government of labor announced that it would report plans for a new specialized emergency care unit next to St Helier hospital until 2033. In 2019, the Minister of Prime at the time, Boris Johnson, undertook to provide 500 m for a new hospital in Sutton as part of the National Hospitals program. This cost has now been between 1.5 billion and 2 billion. Kate, a local mother, described the hospital as “dilapidated and tired”. “The care received from individuals from St Helier Hospital cannot be lacking, but the system fails them,” she said.

Epsom and St Helier NHS university hospitals A damaged ceiling in St Helier caused by floods earlier in the year

“The hospital is not equipped with adequate facilities or staff to deal with the demand. Doctors and nurses cannot provide the care they obviously want. “We had to take my son to St Helier Hospital to two days due to a lack of midwives to make home visits. “The elevator was out of combat, so we had to climb the stairs … In any other setting, this building would not be in good shape.” During the questions of the Prime Minister on Wednesday, Mr. Dean called for action so that the hospital “can survive”. He asked: “Can the government reassure me that they will work with local confidence to maintain and adapt the existing succession to ensure that St Helier can survive throughout the main completed works?” Sir Keir Starmer promised Mr. Dean a meeting with the health secretary Wes Street to discuss the issue.