Politics
Ukraine criticizes the delegation of Russia to Istanbul DW 05/17/2025
The Ukrainian and Russian delegations officially gathered for the first time in three years in Istanbul on Friday. They did not conclude a cease-fire contract but agreed to exchange prisoners of war.
The talks were launched by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who sent the assistant chiefs of several ministries, as well as his advisor Vladimir Medinsky.
One day before the talks, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticized Putin for sending representatives who are not allowed to make decisions and described the delegation as a “imposture”.
Zelenskyy had met his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday and accepted a personal meeting with the Russian president. This would have offered the possibility of “solving all important problems,” Zelenskyy said at the top of the European political community in Albania, to which he had traveled from Türkiye. “But he [Putin] I have nothing to agree. “”
An exchange of prisoners
Zelenskyy said he sent the Ukrainian delegation to Istanbul mainly out of respect for US President Donald Trump and Erdogan. He added that he did not expect significant results.
After the negotiations, the head of the Ukrainian delegation, the Minister of Defense, Rustem Umerov, said that the absolute priority of the government was people and announced that each country had agreed to exchange 1,000 prisoners.
The two parties shared their point of view on the terms of a ceasefire, with the details to be developed, said UMEROV. Although Ukraine is able to continue the fight, the war must be ended, he said. “Our president expected high -level discussions. The next step would be for the meeting at the level of the leaders should be organized.”
Appease the United States
Russian negotiators have made unacceptable statements to Ukraine, said the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Heorhii Tykhyi, without providing examples.
The co-president of the European solidarity group of opposition to the Ukrainian Parliament, Iryna Herashchenko, wrote on Facebook that Russia had demanded that Ukraine withdraw its troops from its own territory as a “gesture of good will” so that a cease-fire can be announced.
“This is an ultimatum and a call for capitulation which directly contradicts the principles of international law,” she wrote. “The behavior of the Russian delegation in Istanbul is proof of blackmail instead of negotiations, and instead of compromise, there is a list of ultimatums, including the demand for Ukrainian yield in Russia.”
Ivan Us, an expert in foreign policy from the Ukrainian National Institute for Strategic Studies, accused the Russian propaganda delegation, but added that the officials had said nothing unexpected. “There were negotiations because the United States wanted to see them,” he told DW.
Ukraine agreed to participate because its European partners had asked for it and because they are not ready to support Ukraine without American aid. Moscow, on the other hand, came to Istanbul mainly to spread his usual story. “Although Russia wants to continue to fight, it is aware that it will not succeed until the United States provides help in Ukraine,” he said.
What comes next?
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that Ukrainian and Russian representatives had in principle agreed to meet Istanbul. But Ivan Stupak, military expert and former member of the Ukrainian security service, told DW: “The Russians are not currently ready for talks because they have the advantage on the front.”
As long as there is no dead end on the contact line, no one will sit at the negotiating table, Stupak said. This will probably only happen until October at the earliest depending on the planned summer offensive of Putin, he predicted. “There should be no appeasement in the form of sanctions, recognition of Crimea as a Russian territory or a promise to jointly develop the Arctic,” said Stupak, adding that this approach did not work anyway. “This is why the fighting will continue.”
The expert in foreign policy, Ivan US, also believes that a rapprochement is more likely in the fall. Studies on official Russian economic indicators suggest that there could be a strong crisis around October, said the United States. It is only then that Putin would be ready to discuss a ceasefire, to make concessions and to end the war, he added.
This article was initially written in German.
|
