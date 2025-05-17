Taylor Swift & Bruce Springsteen by Donald Trump condemned by AMF





Donald Trump recently launched in online diatribes, not one, but two of the world's greatest musicians, and the American Federation of International Musicians does not let him slide.

A few hours after Trump wrote that Taylor Swift is no longer “hot” by calling Bruce Springsteen “Dumb As a Rock” in articles on Friday May 16 on Truth Social, AFM International President Tino Gagliardi, published a statement condemning the “attacks” against two of the members of the union.

“The American Federation of Musicians of the United States and Canada will not remain silent while two of our members – Bruce Springsteen and Taylor Swift – are appointed and personally attacked by the President of the United States,” said Gagliardi.

“Bruce Springsteen and Taylor Swift are not only brilliant musicians; they are models and inspirations for millions of people in the United States and around the world,” the statement continued. “Whether born in the United States or in the Eras tour, their music is timeless, impactful and has a deep cultural meaning. Musicians have the right to freedom of expression, and we are in solidarity with all our members. ”

The singer “anti-hero” and the street group leader E are only two of the tens of thousands of musicians who are part of the AFM, who “negotiates fair agreements, protects property from registered music, ensures advantages such as health care and pensions, and lobbies for musicians and workers' rights”, according to the union website. Swift is a member of its local Nashville branch, while Springsteen is one of the chapters of Los Angeles and its original state of New Jersey, according to the AFM declaration.

The defense by the organization of the two stars thwarts Trump's tirade against both earlier on Friday. Starting with Swift, the politician had written: “Has anyone noticed that, since I said” I hate Taylor Swift “, she is no longer” hot “.

The remark comes eight months after having posted for the first time that he hated the winner 14 times at the Grammy on Truth Social after his approval from his opponent, Kamala Harris, in the 2024 elections. Trump has a long story of the realization of barbed -up comments in Swift, previously mocking to be hué by fans of the philadelphia in the superb in February.

Shortly after picking up the headliners of the eras, Trump turned his attention to the boss. In response to Springsteen, criticizing “the corrupt, incompetent and betrayal administration” of the billionaire during a concert in Manchester, in England, two days before, Trump wrote: “I never liked it, never loved his music, or his radical policy and, above all, he made a talent – he does not sleep in the background, Bided… Dormey Joe did not argue with a Finen did, but Springsteen is “stupid like a rock”. »»

At the time of the press, neither Swift nor Springsteen had approached Trump's last comments, but the two were vocals in their opposition to the leader of the Republican Party. In addition to supporting his opponents in the last two elections, the artist “Karma” has criticized his policies several times. And in 2020, the Rock Star of “Dancing in the Dark” called Trump “threat” for democracy, saying to the Atlantic: “It simply makes any kind of more difficult reform … These are all existential threats to our democracy and our American way of life.”

