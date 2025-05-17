Aleema Khan and Kanwal Shauzab engage in a tense audience room exchange on a disclosed video





A meeting of the tense courtroom takes place on Saturday between the sister of the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, Aleema Khan, and the former Mna Kanwal Shauzab party, after the circulation of a video in which Shauzab seemed to criticize Aleema.

In the video, Shauzab would have criticized Aleema for party leaders without respect and the acting president, lawyer Gohar Ali Khan, saying that she was working to destroy the party and intended to confront it directly on the issue.

During an audience for anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Rawalpindi, the two women briefly exchanged words. Shauzab approached Aleema, saying: “Aleema APA, I want to talk to you.” Aleema replied: “Leave it, it's okay. Many people talk about us. We are now used to such accusations.”

Shauzab tried to clarify, saying: “A specific part of an old video was published selectively and used against me”, but Aleema has moved away, apparently ignoring its attempt at reconciliation.

Meanwhile, ATC rejected the Petition of Aleema Khan requesting the exemption from justice compartment and permission to travel abroad for fundraising events.

Aleema's legal team argued that she had been invited as chief guest to the events of Namal University and the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital in the United Kingdom, but prosecutor Zaheer Shah opposed the request, declaring that she had no active role in fundraising activities.

PHC gives a protection guarantee to Imran's sister

The court later made a written verdict, refusing the petition and rejecting its plea to travel abroad.

Addressing the media after the hearing, Aleema expressed her frustration of being denied the authorization to travel. “I have gone to the courts since last week to seek a travel authorization. Why are you afraid of me?” she interviewed.

She also criticized the comparisons made between her case and high -level scandals involving characters like Ayyan Ali and Khawaja Asif, declaring: “Even those involved in major scandals have obtained a deposit. The only accusation against me is that I am faced with a message from Imran Khan to party workers – and for that, I am faced with legal action. “

Addressing the question of political dynasties, Aleema said: “Yes, we are hereditary, and we stick to our brother. No one can stop us.”

She reiterated that the family is united behind Imran Khan and determined to guarantee their release. “The founder of PTI is not alone-his family is with him. It is our duty and we will achieve it,” she added. “We are next to him in this battle – in this struggle.”

