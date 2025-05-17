Not a thesis supervisor, but an academic supervisor





Kompas.com – Gadjah Mada University (UGM) provides clarifications linked to the role of IR. Kasmudjo as an academic teacher of the 7th President of Indonesia, Joko Widodo alias Jokowi, during his studies at the Faculty of Forestry. This declaration responded to the strengthening of public attention to the figure of Kasmudjo, in particular after Jokowi's visit to his residence. Read also: Is the observation of the Jokowi statue of 2.5 billion RP in Karo, is it really built without government funds? The dean of the Faculty of Forestry UGM, Sigit Sunarta, confirmed that Ir. Kasmudjo was once a university supervisor Joko Widodo while studying at the faculty. “Yes, true (Ir. Kasmudjo Joko Widodo academic supervisor during the college),” said Sigit when he was contacted on Saturday (05/17/2025). What is the role of Kasmudjo in the academic of Jokowi? According to Sigit, Kasmudjo began his career as an expert assistant at the Faculty of Forestry UGM since 1977. In this position, Kasmudjo taught limited and under the superior direction. “Limited or under direction from 1977. When the person concerned accepted the position of expert assistant,” he said. For more information, the Expert Assistant position is the initial position in the career level of teachers in the university environment after having successfully completed the CPNS phase and meet certain requirements. Sigit added that during Jokowi who followed an education, Kasmudjo played a role as a student academic guide, including Jokowi. However, Sigit could not verify whether the directives have started since the start of the study period or in the midst of the study period. “Pak Kas (Kasmudjo), began to guide Mr. Jokowi's academic, that from the start of the entry or in the middle of the study period, I must still check,” he said. Is Kasmudjo involved in Jokowi's thesis? With regard to participation in the preparation of the thesis, Sigit stressed that Kasmudjo played only a role in academic assistance. “Yes, only academic aid,” he said. In the curriculum vitae released by the Faculty of Forestry UGM, Ir. Kasmudjo once had a functional position as head of the head and structural position as head of the laboratory of non -woody forest products from the faculty. Read also: The dean of the Faculty of Forestry UGM reveals the role of the IR. Kasmudjo in Jokowi's study He entered the retirement period on December 1, 2014.

