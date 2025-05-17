“Modiji responded to each attack, Pakistan in panic mode”: Amit Shah on Operation Sindoor





Last update: May 17, 2025, 19:23 is Amit Shah said that since the Prime Minister took power in 2014, he gave an adaptation to count to the terrorist sponsored by the neighboring country The Minister of the Interior of the Union, Amit Shah. (Image: x) The Minister of the Interior of the Union, Amit Shah, praised the success of Operation Sindoor on Saturday and congratulated the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving an answer to the strong response to Pakistan following the terrorist attack of Pahalgam which cost the lives of 26 individuals. While discussing during an event in the Gandhinagar Gujarates, the Minister of the Union said that since the Prime Minister took power in 2014, he gave an adaptation to count to the terrorists sponsored by the neighboring country, whether Uri, Pulwama or Pahalgam. Since the power assumed the PM, the PM Modi gave such a suitable response to terrorist attacks that the world is amazed and that Pakistan is afraid. This time, under operation Sindoor, the registered office of terrorist outfits like Jaish-E-Mohammed and Lashkar-E-Taiba in Pakistan were destroyed, we destroyed 9 sites from such sites where the terrorists were trained and were their hiding places, he declared that the terrorists were such that he destroyed the camps of 100 km inside Pakistan, “he said. #WATCH | Gandhinagar, Gujarat | The Minister of the Interior of the Union, Amit Shah, says that, since assuming power, Prime Minister Modi has given such an appropriate response to terrorist attacks that the world is amazed and that Pakistan is afraid. This time, under operation Sindoor, the siege of the terror pic.twitter.com/vi2qwre05m Years (@ani) May 17, 2025 He added that this time, the Indian armed forces had attacked the terrorists and their camps at 100 km inside Pakistan. He also warned the terrorists saying that if a terrorist activity occurs with the Indian people, the answer will be twice in force. Our soldiers gave an adapted response to terrorists by attacking 100 km inside Pakistan. Those who planned many international terrorist activities that were hidden in Siackot and other terrorist camps; A sab Ko Hamare Bomb Ke Dhamakon Ke Gunj Ne Ek Spasht Sandesh Bheja Hai If a terrorist activity occurs with the Indian people, the answer will be twice in force, “he added. Shah welcomed the country's air defense system more and said India attacked their 15 air bases and destroyed their air attack capacity but had not affected their civilians. When Pakistan dared to attack the entire Western border, but under the direction of Prime Minister Modi, our air defense system has become so perfect that none of the missiles or drones reaches Indias Land. After killing more than 100 terrible terrorists, Pakistan still thought and we attacked their 15 air bases, but we did not harm their people, we destroyed their capacity for air attack, “he added. Operation Sindoor India has launched precision strikes “under the Sindoor operation on nine terrorist targets in Pakistan and Pok following the Pahalgam terrorist attack which killed 26 civilians. The strikes killed at least 10 members of the family of Jem Masood Azhar and four collaborators. The targeted sites were the Pakistani bases of Rafiqui (Short, Jhang), Murid (Chakwal), Nur Khan (Chaklala, Rawalpindi) Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur and Chunien (Kasur). In scratches, the air bases of Skardu, Bholari, Jacobabad and Sargodha have undergone many damage. In a closely coordinated window of 24 minutes, India targeted 21 terrorist camps linked to Lashkar-E-Taiba (Let) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (Jem) in nine places, four in Pakistan and five in Pakistan occupied the Kashmir (Pok). The targets were not only aiming to avenge Pahalgam's attack, but also to target terrorist sites where other attacks of this type were planned. Location : Gandhinagar, India, India Posted for the first time: India News “Modiji responded to each attack, Pakistan in panic mode”: Amit Shah on Operation Sindoor

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news18.com/india/pakistan-started-living-in-fear-after-narendra-modi-became-pm-amit-shah-9341582.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos