Last year, Donald Trump was brought to victory over a wave of dissatisfaction with the status quo. America has thrown its verdict on the rise in prices, uncontrolled immigration and a governing elite which seemed disconnected from their lives and hostile to their values.

On both sides of the Atlantic, a polite opinion, according to Trump, was elected by the faithful of insane mags, but it is an illusion. Yes, he has his real believers, but not enough of them to wear it over the line.

Fassed with the rise in life costs, almost all demographic groups have turned to him. Many were simply fed up with the system and others decided that even if he was a little attractive character, he could not be worse than the other lot.

My survey suggests that these reluctant misleading compensates for about a seven in seven vote. Without them, we all get used to President Harris.

What do they show for the agreement they did with himself and with him?

A show by Helluva, for one thing: a wave of summits, confrontations, hires, layoffs, decrees and general pandmonium, designed to give the impression of action on all fronts.

And even the most skeptical Trump voters highlight certain victories. By hardening border security, by expelling more illegal migrants, prohibiting sports men for women, pushing a negotiated end to the Ukraine War and asking Europe to do more for its own defense, all of this is well in Trump's world.

Despite this, almost a fifth of Trump voters in recent years say that their country is heading in the wrong direction and that they don't like what it does as president.

Almost a fifth of Trump voters in recent years, say that their country is heading in the wrong direction and that they don't like what it does as president

At the beginning of 2020, Boris Johnson had the world at his feet, but until years later, he was fighting without success to save his Prime Minister

This is partly due to his more bizarre actions threatening to make Canada the 51st state, his apparently sincere wish to take control of Greenland, to withdraw from the Paris agreement on climate change, or quick and reckless cuts of rapid and fast inspiration.

But when it comes to the thing that led many of them to Trump in the first place, the economy and the cost of living have changed little and many are starting to lose patience.

The standard of living does not show any sign of increase and that business has barely exploded since the 47th president took office. Some had unrealistic expectations with regard to the miracle he would unleash (not that he had an attempt to mitigate them).

But others believe that in his activity fire, he neglected the only work they really hired him.

While his enthusiasts appreciate the spectacle, the skeptics think that it is a distraction or even an obstacle to obtain the things they wanted when they held their noses and put it in the White House.

This is particularly true in booming pricing wars, which the faithful consider proof of trumps negotiating genius, but others consider it proof that he has been part.

They fear that one of the supposed advantages bringing jobs to America, making the country more self -sufficient, by attacking the trade deficit or increasing income to make room for tax cuts will not materialize for years, or not at all.

Higher prices and even shortages resemble more immediate risks. Meanwhile, they find families who are reluctant to spend and companies that postpone investments or hiring until things have settled.

Things are down 30%, said a Las Vegas taxi driver. Many international people do not arise. The Chinese are not as much. Were boycotted by Canada. So let's pray everything that changes here soon. How much is it all? Trump cannot present himself to his re -election (whatever his contrary point of view).

But in the state that things, his republican party controls the Senate and the House of Representatives. The elections for both are due in just 18 months.

Regarding the thing that led many of them to Trump first and the cost of living changed and many are starting to lose patience, explains Lord Michael Ashcroft (photo)

A Democrat controlled congress could kibosh the presidency, allowing the opposition to block any legislation that Trump offers, derail any appointment of the Supreme Court that he might need to do, or even start another series of surveys and dismissal.

Making great America would again deposit the agenda while the country has descended further into division and recrimination.

The Republicans would fight for whom was to blame for a presidency which had not held his promise and a left opposition would wait in the wings for 2028.

This scenario will seem strangely familiar to anyone who can remember the end of the tail of the last conservative government.

At the beginning of 2020, Boris Johnson had the world at his feet. Hed gathered the greatest and most diverse conservative voting coalition in memory of the promise to end the dead end and division on Brexit, at the country level and to release the potential of Great Britain.

Two years later, he was fighting without success to save his post as Prime Minister, the potential of nations is still well on leash in favor of person that Keir Starmer.

All over the world, many could accommodate the prospect of an early end to Trumpian supremacy.

As my survey found in Great Britain, France, Germany, Poland and Estonia, European voters are more likely to see the United States as an economic competitor than an partner and doubt more and more than America intervenes to protect a threatened European country. The majorities say that the United States is no longer the strength for good that it was in the past.

But they also believe that Trump does not really represent what most Americans think of defense and foreign affairs, and that the American approach will change once he has left his functions.

Here they are wrong. If there is one thing that unites Trump's voters, not to mention a good number of democrats, it is the idea that the United States has worked for the burden of international security for too long, that American resources are necessary at home and that its time for Europe intensifies.

Everything that comes after Trump, it shows no sign of change.