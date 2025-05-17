Does Xi Jinping control the solar panels made to the Chinese in the United States?

Register Cartytechnica weekly subpord for in -depth analyzes of Zach and Scott and high -level summariesregister Our daily newsletterand / or Follow us on Google News!

I saw a story last week on Chinese solar panels with hidden communication devices integrated into their inverters and thought: “HMMM … It seems to be a deliberate frightening tactic of the failure of the American administration to repel renewable energies to help their friends from oil and methane to sell their climate murder products more.” So I noted it, I slipped it into a corner of the spaghetti that passes for my brain, and I forgot it. Then, today, several media resumed history, reported for the first time by ReutersAnd provided more details.

The cause of concern is the communication devices discovered in the inverters. These devices are common in industry. They allow manufacturers to update the software of their products after their manufacture. Those of us who drive electric cars rhapsodic on the wonders of live updates.

Yesterday, Tesla sent me an update which allows me to choose two different parameters for the distance which opens from my model Y, depending on the location. Now, I can adjust it so as not to fall into my garage door at home, but I always open throughout the way when I load the grocery store. Hosanna! But wait, there is more. Now, I can choose the tongue on my touch screen from a wider choice menu. Will the wonders never stop.

We came to consider the live updates as a wonderful thing. When Consumer Reports complained of the braking performance of a Tesla that she has in her test fleet, the company proposed a software correction that responded to CR concerns. People who have access to all of the full self-clarification permanently receive updates sent to their cars which improve their functionality. No more go to the dealership and drink bad coffee while your car is worked. Now everything is going transparent in the background and life is beautiful.

Solar panels and inverters

The problem here is that the communication devices found in the solar panels made in Chinese have not been disclosed in the documentation by the manufacturers. According to GizmodoThis means that they were intentionally hidden. If these devices were documented, end users regularly installed a firewall to avoid potentially malicious behavior. But as they were hidden, the people who bought and installed these solar panels did not know how to implement such defensive strategies. [Perhaps firewalls should be used routinely?]

So what, do you ask? What does a inverter do and why should we worry about it? THE American energy departmentIn a post blot that secretary Chris Wright has not yet deleted, explains that solar panels generate direct current electricity – what we call DC – but the utility grid generally works on alternative current or air conditioning. The inverter converts the CC into AC so that it can go out on the network and feed everything that should be powered.

There is a possibility that these communication devices recently discovered in the inverters of certain Chinese solar panels could be loaded from a distance to close the inverters, thus depriving the electricity grid, just as the Chinese navy is on the ground in San Diego as part of an invasion of the United States.

Now it may seem hyperbola for some, and this is the case. But in the political environment overheated in the United States today, it is not surprising that it has become a problem. We all welcome the world Internet, Starlink, the Internet of Objects and live updates, but what do we really know about the chatting that flies in the digital world? I have no idea what was in this update of Tesla yesterday. The small orange download arrow appears on my touch screen, I press and the car does the rest.

We like to think that these communications are unique, but they are not. Tesla collects information on me all the time that I drive the car. What does this information do? I don't know. But people like Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg have become several billionaires by collecting data on their customers. Elon Musk says he is a friend of humanity by bringing the Internet into distant parts of the world who had never had it before and who has allowed many people, but someone thinks that Starlink is not the exploration of customers for all the information about them.

Last year, there was a story on a Russian general who bought a cybertruck and equipped it with a machine gun mounted in the loading bed. There was a lot of speculation about how he obtained the vehicle, but after the videos became viral, the warlord complained that his truck had been “brick” by Musk in retaliation for his exploits. It may seem difficult to believe, unless you repeat more than a decade ago to the revelation of the Tesla Model X. The start of the event was delayed by several hours and when one of the participants complained, Musk personally deleted his reserve.

A great power in the hands of someone who can be so mean should concern us all. Musk and his gang of college students have access to the personal data of each taxpayer, each beneficiary of Social Security and each beneficiary of Medicare. Are you comfortable that the big and powerful musk will use this data – to which no private should have access – wisely?

Reuters Affirmations last November, some solar inverters in the United States were disabled at a distance by China. This event would have triggered a wider survey. Although this feature may not have a malicious intention, it is essential for those who get a complete understanding of the capacities of the products received, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Energy said Reuters. There is a possibility that pirates and foreign governments could handle Chinese manufactured inverters, which could potentially lead to current failures and the failure of critical infrastructure.

Who did it?

Interesting engineering Said “the extent of the problem is still uncertain.” THE Reuters The report said that several Chinese manufacturers were involved but could not confirm the number of parts or systems affected. A spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Washington responded to the report by saying that we oppose the generalization of the concept of national security, distorting and dirtying the achievements of Chinese infrastructure.

Chinese companies are already prohibited from providing technology such as 5G rounds due to concerns about monitoring or sabotage. Similar restrictions can now also come for solar energy systems. Readers will remember that last year, the Congress Republicans forced the withdrawal of the battery storage system to Camp Lejeune because it was provided by Catl, the manufacturer of giant Chinese batteries.

Wood Mackenzie reports that around 78% of all solar inverters are made in China, making this problem particularly disturbing. Interesting engineering Reports The solar components in question are not only seated in warehouses, they are already installed in houses, businesses and public infrastructure across America. “Whether or not hidden devices have been placed with harmful intention, the situation raises major questions about security, transparency and the amount of confidence that should be placed in energy technology abroad”, ” That's to say said.

Should we trust China?

The problem can be a storm in a teapot, or it could be proof that China is really engaged in a long-term plan to disrupt critical infrastructure in the United States on a future date. During the Cold War, there were always books, films and television program on Russian “sleeping cells” – agents pretending to be everyday Americans – who would spring up in action when they were led by the KGB. These inverters are a much more sinister threat. They can drop dormants for decades, not detected, until they are activated in the air.

Is it paranoid? It's hard to say. As the proverb says, “just because you are paranoid that the bastards are not there to look for you.” The Chinese government has friendly relations with the Russians and could facilitate the transfer of North Korean troops and weapons to Russia to be used in its war against Ukraine. No one should be in doubt about the harmful intentions of Putin's digital warriors, who actively disrupt public discourse in the United States to have sowing dissensions for more than a decade.

The most to say for the moment is that the presence of undocumented communication devices among Chinese inverters is disturbing and deserves a much deeper investigation. Internet is a tool. Like all tools, it can be used for good or for evil. In this case, it is important to know which one. As a company, we are completely too confident to digital technologies that have been part of our daily life. This can be reckless.