Trump authorizes the sale of advanced missiles worth $ 304 million in Türkiye

The United States has given the green light to the sale of missiles to Turkey for $ 304 million, In a context where NATO seeks to strengthen its trade and defense relations, according to Bloomberg Magazine.

The agreement, which must still be approved by the US Congress, coincided with the official visit of Marco Rubio, US Secretary of State, in Turkey, where he will attend the Summit of NATO Foreign Ministers in the city of Antalya. Meanwhile, the Russian and Ukrainian delegations will be in Istanbul, without their respective presidents, for a meeting to which the new cease-fire agreements can be concluded.

Deposit“SRC =” https://www.atalayar.com/media/atalayar/images/2025/03/13/202503131312491452964.jpg “Loading =” Lazy “srcset =” https: //www.atalay.comhttps: //ww.atalar.com.atalayar.comhttps: //ww.atalar.com.atalayar.comhttps: //ww.atalar.com.atalayar.comhttps: //ww.atalar.com.atalayar.comhttps: //ww.atalar.com.atalayar.comhtps: //ww.atalar.com.atalayar.comhttps: //ww.atalar.com.atalayar.comhttps: //ww.atalar.com.atalayar.comhttps: //ww.atalar.com. //www.atalayar.comhttps: //www.atalayar.comhttps: //www.atalayar.com/a sset/Thumbnail, https: //www.atalayar.com/300.https: //www.atalayar.com/168,http //www.atalayar.com/https: // www.atalayar.com/https://www.atalayar.com/https://www.ataalayar.com/center, //www.atalayar.com/https:/https: //www.atalayar.com/https:/ /www.atalayar.com/https://www.atalayar.com/https://www.ataalayar.com/center/media/atalayar/images/2025/03/13/20250312491452964.jpg https://www.atalayar.com/300w,https://www.atalayar.comhttps://www.atalayar.comhttps://www.atalayar.comhttps://www.atalayar.comhttps://ww w.atalayar.com/aset/thumbnail,https://www.atalayar.com/480.https://www.atalayar.com/270,https://www.atalayar.com/https://www.atalayar.c om/https: //www.ataalar.com/htts: https: //www.ataalayar.com/htts:/https: //www.ataalayar.com/htts:/https: //www.ataalayar.com/htts: http //www.atalayar.com/https: //www.atalayar.com/center.https: //www.atalayar.com/https: //www.atalayar.com/h ttps: //www.ataalayar.com/https: //www.ataalayar.com/https: //www.ataalayar.com/center/media/atalayar/images/2025/03/13/202503131312491452964.jpg https://www.atalayar.com/480w,https://www.atalayar.comhttps://www.atalayar.comhttps://www.atalayar.comhttps://www.atalayar.comhttps://ww w.atalayar.com/aset/thumbnail,https://www.atalayar.com/768,https://www.atalayar.com/432,https://www.atailayar.com/https://www.atalayar.c OM/HTTP //www.atalayar.com/https: //www.atalayar.com/center.https: //www.atalayar.com/https: //www.atalayar.com/h ttps: //www.ataalayar.com/https: //www.ataalayar.com/https: //www.ataalayar.com/center/media/atalayar/images/2025/03/13/202503131312491452964.jpg https://www.atalayar.com/768w,https://www.atalayar.comhttps://www.atalayar.comhttps://www.atalayar.comhttps://www.atalayar.comhttps://ww w.atalayar.com/asset/thumbnail,https://www.atalayar.com/992,https://www.atalayar.com/558,https://www.atailayar.com/https://www.atailayar.c om/http //www.atalayar.com/https: //www.atalayar.com/center.https: //www.atalayar.com/https: //www.atalayar.com/h ttps: //www.ataalayar.com/https: //www.ataalayar.com/https: //www.ataalayar.com/center/media/atalayar/images/2025/03/13/202503131312491452964.jpg https://www.atalayar.com/992w,https://www.atalayar.comhttps://www.atalayar.comhttps://www.atalayar.comhttps://www.atalayar.comhttps://ww w.atalayar.com/asset/thumbnail,https://www.atalayar.com/1280.https://www.atalayar.com/720,https://www.atalayar.com/https://www.atailayar.c Om/https: //www.atalayar.com/https: //www.atalayar.com/center.https: //www.atalayar.com/https: //www.atalayar.com/h ttps: //www.ataalayar.com/https: //www.ataalayar.com/https: //www.ataalayar.com/center/media/atalayar/images/2025/03/13/202503131312491452964.jpg https://www.atalayar.com/1280w “Sizes =” Auto “/> NATO flags accompanied by flags from each member country – Deposit

Previously, the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency made Turkey public demands: 53 Air-Air missiles (AAM), worth $ 225 million; and 60 block II missiles worth 79 million. In both cases, the company responsible for the sale of this equipment will be RTX Corporation, one of the ten most important companies in the American arms industry.

But the requests of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan go further. According to Bloomberg magazine, the president's interest in including F-35 in purchasing agreements would mean that the United States would increase its prohibition on the acquisition of Ankara of the fifth generation fighter plane, which was imposed after the purchase of the S-400 Russian anti-missile defense system.