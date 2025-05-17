India and the United States disagreement on the truce of cashmere: analysts | Northwest & National News

The pretension of American president Donald Trump contributed to ending the fighting between the rivals of India and Pakistan made a gap between him and the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to analysts.

A week since Trump announced a surprise truce between India and Pakistan to put an end to a brief but intense conflict, New Delhi and Washington differ on the way it was achieved.

The American administration has thought that “an intervention at this stage could give them a fundamental advantage in terms of underlining the role of Trump,” the expert in Indian foreign policy Harsh V. Pant told AFP.

“That … has become the driver and in a way the haste who, with Trump, announced the ceasefire,” said Pant of the reflection group on the Research Foundation on the Observer (ORF) based in New Delhi.

The fighting began when India launched strikes on May 7 against what it called “terrorist camps” in Pakistan following an April militant attack on the cashmere administered by the Indians who killed 26 people.

New Delhi accused Islamabad of having supported the activists he claimed to be behind the attack, which Pakistan denies.

Trump announced the truce after four days of missile, drone and artillery attacks on both sides, killing around 70 people, including dozens of civilians, and sent thousands of people.

Later, he boasted of bringing India and Pakistan back “back from The Brink”, telling Fox News on Friday that it was “greater success than I would never have been credited”.

New Delhi, however, increases these assertions, which go against the Indian policy of several decades which opposes foreign mediation in conflict with Islamabad.

India and Pakistan claim that the cashmere currently divided is entirely divided. New Delhi considers the Himalayan region as an internal affair, politicians long considering external mediation as a sign of weakness.

Modi's first speech since the ceasefire has not mentioned American participation and his government has since insisted that talks with Pakistan are “strictly bilateral”.

India has also quickly rejected Trump's suggestion that business pressures accelerated a truce.

“The question of trade has not occurred” in discussions with US officials, the Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said this week.

According to the Orf, his compatriot Manoj Joshi, the rhetoric of Trump is “irritating” for India – whose strategic location and the massive size of the market have made the country an important ally for the United States.

But India is “very careful” because it is in negotiation for a commercial agreement with Washington to avoid steep Tarriffs, he said.

“We (India) would like the agenda in a different direction,” said Joshi.

It is also a thorny question at the national level.

The main party of the opposition congress said that Trump's announcement had “listed” the “very detained speech by the Hindu nationalist leader”.

He also demanded a multipartite meeting to wonder if India changes his policy on “third mediation” for cashmere, disputed between Pakistan and India.

The two South Asian rivals had in the 1970s agreed to settle “the differences by peaceful means through bilateral negotiations”.

Modi previously amused the former Congress governments for “weak” responses against Pakistan in various skirmishes.

“India would therefore obviously respond to that and would deny this … about as politely as they believe that they can get away with it,” said the researcher in South Asia, the friend Pal Chaudhuri of the Eurasia Group political consulting cabinet.

Trump's claimed mediation was welcomed by Islamabad, who “needed an American intervention to give them the ramp of the ramp necessary to get out of a conflict,” added Chaudhuri.

On Thursday, the Indian Minister of Foreign Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar reaffirmed that “with regard to Pakistan, our relations, our relations with them will be bilateral and strictly bilateral”.

But on the same day, speaking of Qatar, Trump repeated the tingling assertions of a cease-fire and the use of trade as a tool.

“(I said) let's go to business instead of war. And Pakistan was very satisfied with it, and India was very satisfied,” said Trump in his speech.

Modi has been meeting a Pakistani chef for the last time. Since then, relations have deteriorated, coming to the head when India unilaterally revoked the limited autonomy of cashmere in 2019.

According to Joshi, “The Hyphen of India and Pakistan” is also “irritating” for New Delhi, who tried to prune a distinct identity on the world scene.

“Trump's optics The hammer day day after day … is politically harmful to Modi,” wrote Suissant Singh, former Indian soldier and South-Asian study professor at the University of Yale, on X.

“(Modi) cannot counter Trump, and despite attempts by the mainstream media to play it, Trump amplifying social media,” said Singh.

