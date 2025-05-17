The Supreme Court again prohibits Trump with the elimination of Venezuelan nationals





Friday afternoon, the Supreme Court extended its prohibition to withdraw the United States from Venezuelan men currently in police custody in the region of Northern Texas. In an unconted opinion of eight pages, the judges referred the case before a federal court of appeal for another look and prevented the Trump administration from withdrawing one of the men of the United States under a law in war times of the 18th century until the calls were resolved.

The Court asked the American Court of Appeal of the 5th Circuit to determine the type of procedures to which prisoners have the right to challenge the moves. But this indicated that the procedures that the government used in April when it was ready to move before the intervention of the Supreme Court, was not sufficient to satisfy the guarantee of the constitutions of fair treatment.

Judge Samuel Alito is in vogue for the orders of the courts, in a notice of 14 pages joined by judge Clarence Thomas. In Alitos View, the Supreme Court did not have the power to make a reparation.

Friday opinion was yet another chapter in a dispute that started in March, when the Trump administration launched efforts to withdraw the non-citizens which he appointed as members of a Venezuelan gang, known as Tren of Aragua, in accordance with an executive decree of March 15 issued by President Donald Trump. The ordinance was based on the law on extraterrestrial enemies, a law of 1798 which gives the president the power to hold or withdraw citizens from an enemy nation without hearing or any other examination by a court if the congress declares war or if there is an invasion or a predatory incursion. The law was only invoked three times, during the War of 1812, the First World War and the Second World War.

In his order of March 15, Trump said that members of Tren of Aragua perpetuated, attempted and threatened an invasion or a predatory incursion against the United States. Consequently, he concluded that any Venezuelan citizen in the United States who is 14 years old or more can be apprehended, retained, secure and abolished as a foreign enemi.

Even before the entry into force of Trumps, a group of detainees went before the Federal Court in Washington, DC, asking the chief of the American district James Boasberg to end their withdrawal and to challenge their designation under the law on extraterrestrial enemies.

Boasberg ordered the federal government not to withdraw anyone under the extraterrestrial enemies law, but information later indicated that more than 200 non-citizens were taken to the Salvador of the United States on March 15, after Boasberg made his order. The detainees were taken to the notorious maximum security prison of Salvadors.

On April 7, the Supreme Court suspended the Boasbergs order. He explained that the detainees had put their challenge in the wrong place: because they disputes their designation as a foreign enemis, they should have deposited their prosecution as petitions for Habeas Corpus in Texas, where they were detained, rather than Washington.

The Supreme Court has also declared to the government that it should provide anyone who has been appointed for the dismissal under the law on extraterrestrial enemies with an opinion of this designation, which must be provided and so that will allow them to contest the referral before it occurs.

In the wake of these instructions, a group of Venezuelan men in police custody in the region of Northern Texas went to the Federal Court on April 16, seeking again to block their withdrawal under the Act on Extraterrestrial Enemies.

US district judge James Wesley Hendrix denied their request, indicating that prisoners were probably not faced with such an imminent threat.

The detainees returned to Hendrix and renewed their request, telling him that some of them had been informed that their dismissal could indeed occur at any time. In addition, they told him that even the men who had received opinions had received opinions in English, even if most of them speak only of Spanish, and the opinions have not informed the men that they can challenge their designation as a foreign enemis.

When Hendrix had not yet acted at their request, the prisoners went to the 5th circuit and then to the Supreme Court. Shortly before 1 p.m. on April 19, the Supreme Court ordered the government not to withdraw a member of the class of potential inmates of the United States unless the Supreme Court indicates the opposite.

Friday afternoon, in his unsigned opinion, the judges explained that the court of appeal was wrong when she rejected the prisoners on the grounds that he did not have the power to examine it. The courts of appeal, said the court, have the power to examine the non -final orders which have the practical effect of refusing an injunction. When a federal district court does not act in the face of an extreme emergency and a high risk of serious consequences, perhaps irreparable, may have this effect precisely, because Hendrixs did not rule on the request of prisoners for more than 14 hours, the court concluded.

With regard to the question of the opinion that the detainees in this case received and if they had a significant opportunity to challenge their moves, the court observed that the Trump administration did not dispute the description of the prisoners of the Barebones opinion provided to them, or that it was preparing to move before the Supreme Court intervened on April 19. In addition, the Maryland man that the government admits was sent to a prison in El Salvador, the interests of prisoners at stake are therefore particularly heavy.

In this case, the judges concluded, the opinion that the government provided in detainees around 24 hours before withdrawal, devoid of information on how to challenge this withdrawal, certainly does not pass. But the Court of Appeal, rather than the Supreme Court, should first determine the precise process necessary to satisfy the Constitution in this case, the judges wrote.

Finally, the judges stressed that they did not address the question of whether prisoners can actually be removed under the law on extraterrestrial enemies. Instead, they simply recognize[d] The importance of the national security of governments as well as the need for these interests to be pursued in a way of conforming to the Constitution. In light of the above, the lower courts should quickly approach AEA affairs.

Judge Brett Kavanaugh wrote a short distinct concordant opinion in which he stressed that the opinion of the courts today simply ensures that the judiciary can decide whether these Venezuelans prisoners can be legally dismissed from his ends of the Act on Extraterrestrial Enemies before being in fact suppressed. He added that, if it was to him, he would have kept the case before the Supreme Court to quickly solve critical legal problems, rather than sending him to the lower courts.

In his dissent, Alito disputed the suggestion of the majority according to which Hendrix had indeed refused the request of the detainees by not acting, calling this a bad characterization of what happened before the district court. Instead, he posed, the detainees had made an extraordinary request, and Hendrix just worked very hard to respond quickly but carefully.

Alito also argued that prisoners were not entitled to emergency repair because they had not shown that they were likely to succeed in the bottom of one of the requirements in terms of temporary relief. But although the detainees had to show that they were likely to establish that classes relief is available in a habeas procedure and that a class could be certified, argued Alito, they could probably do none of these things.

