



One day after the Minister of Defense, Rajnath Singh, said that all financial assistance in Pakistan was no less than terrorist funding and urged the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to reconsider its aid to the neighboring country, the Congress declared on Saturday that the government of Narendra Modi had simply rubbed the American pressures at the meeting of the IMF executive board. The secretary general of the Communications Congress, Jairam Ramesh, said that Singh now criticized the IMF for approving loans in Pakistan on May 9, 2025, “but on April 29 himself – before the government of Modi wakes up – the Congress said that the IMF's executive council met on May 9 to consider this question and that India was to oppose this. “As it turns out, India Only ABSP ON MAY 9TH. Later, The Modi Government's DRUMBEATERS, Cheerleaders and apologists argued that this was the only option available to india. This is a lie. There is indeed a provision to vote 'no' in the executive board. Ukraine in September 2016, and India Herself Had Voted 'No' on 11th September, 2005, on the Issue of the Expulsion of Zimbabwe, “said Ramesh. The story continues below this announcement “Where there is a will, there is a means. Modi's government simply completed under pressure from the United States on May 9 at the IMF board meeting,” he added. New Delhi had transmitted his strong dissent to the IMF's decision following India's escalation with Pakistan. On his part, India has refrained from voting at the meeting. The sources of the government of India had previously declared that the Rules of the IMF do not allow an official vote of voting, the international body with a consensus for decisions. Friday, addressing the military staff at the Air Force station of the Bhuj of Gujarat, Rajnath Singh said that, I believe that at the present time, all aid in Pakistan is no less than the financing of terrorism. India would like the IMF reconsidering its aid of 1 billion USD in Pakistan; And also refrain from helping you in the future. India does not want the funding that we make to the IMF will be used, directly or indirectly, in the creation of terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan or in any other country.

The Indian Express PVT Ltd Develop

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/india/modi-government-buckled-under-us-pressure-on-imf-aid-to-pakistan-congress-10012344/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos