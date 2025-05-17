Trump says he will talk separately about Zelenskyy and Putin on Monday of a potential-Ukraine potential cease





President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he would speak Russian president Vladimir Putin separately separately from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday as he increases the efforts to help the two nations reach a cease-fire.

“I will speak, by phone, to President Vladimir Putin of Russia on Monday, at 10:00 am,” wrote Trump in an All-Caps article on Truth Social on Saturday, adding: “I will then speak to President Zelenskyy of Ukraine.”

Trump said that he would speak to Putin to “stop the” bloodbath “which kills, on average, more than 5,000 Russian and Ukrainian soldiers per week, and trade”.

Hopefully it will be a productive day, a ceasefire will take place, and this very violent war, a war that should have happened, he will end up, he added.

Trump urged Zelenskyy and Putin for months to conclude a cease-fire contract to end the three-year war. Ending the war was a key campaign promise of Trump during the 2024 presidential electoral cycle.

On Friday, officials of Russia and Ukraine met in Istanbul to organize their first direct talks since the start of the war. The two parties have concluded an agreement for an exchange of prisoners but does not seem to be much closer to setting the conditions for a permanent ceasefire.

Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, also spoke on Saturday with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, peace talks, said spokesperson for the State Department, Tammy Bruce.

Putin did not attend the talks in Istanbul. Trump told journalists on Friday that he and the Russian president “had to meet”.

“He and I will meet. I think I can solve, or maybe not,” added Trump.

For weeks, the president has an increase in rhetoric against Putin, exploding him for hitting Ukraine while US officials were trying to initiate talks between the two parties.

Vladimir, stop! Trump wrote in an April article after Russia bombed Ukraine during attacks that killed at least 12 people.

Trump met Zelenskyy for a private conversation on the sidelines of Pope Francis funeral in Rome in April. After this meeting, the American president called into question Putin's commitment to end the war in Ukraine, writing in another social article of truth than the recent Russian strikes “,”[make] I think maybe he doesn't want to stop war, he just patted me. “”

Earlier in his administration, Trump and senior American officials, such as vice-president JD Vance, targeted their anger about the current war towards Zelenskyy, with a white house meeting at the end of the end of February between the three men who turn into a cries match.

Last month, Ukraine and the United States concluded an agreement on an “economic partnership” between the two nations involving minerals of rare land of Ukraine.

NBC News contacted the Russian and Ukrainian embassies to comment.

Alexandra Marquez

Abigail Williams contributed.

