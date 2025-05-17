What to expect on trade, immigration and defense

Bbc

Standing for a dazzling European event. Cameras everywhere. Famous faces. Red carpet. No, not Eurovision in all its noisy glory, but the first European summit of what the Prime Minister hopes will be a new era, where the governments of the continent do not focus on instant verdicts twelve points or no points but on the creation of long -term relations that make life easier. The United Kingdom hopes to show that, just as you do not need to be European to take advantage of Eurovision, you do not need to be in the European Union (EU) to obtain some of the advantages of the club. The expectations of the Monday summit are high. A minister joked by saying that they hoped you “Remember Monday” get it? It is a moment to repair what they consider the errors of Boris Johnson's agreement in Brexit. It is the first official summit for European leaders from Brexit, and Downing Street opts for complete extravagance: the size of Lancaster House in London, a warship spoke of the Thames to be presented and used as a lunch, then, hoped, even a press conference in Downing Street Rose Garden. “It is clearly designed for TV, everyone will be there apart from the King and Paddington Bear,” said a diplomatic source on the level. The atmosphere is entirely different from the last time that the United Kingdom and the EU have surrounded themselves at a formal summit. The two main negotiators Nick Thomas-Symonds for the United Kingdom, who will join us in the studio on Sunday, and the EU Maros Sefcovic concluded a friendly partnership, the flowing wine (Slovak Reds) and the whiskey (Welsh). What is the real point of the summit? In private, government initiates do not expect a new problem of Wiant Whiz-Bang with our nearest business partners. The public has given permission to work to improve the Existing Brexit agreement In the general elections but not totally rewrite it, and the EU also has the mandate of its members to write something completely new. Be on guard for any declaration of a heroic or deep change.

Reuters The Minister of the Office Cabinet, Nick Thomas-Symonds, said that work would focus on the delivery of his manifesto rather than joining EU programs

But it is an important moment nevertheless, after all these years of bitterness and brassard, and the government hopes that there will be significant agreements, in particular on defense, opening billions of euros to British companies and storing part of the existing cooperation between the countries of the United Kingdom and the EU on security. Expect a relaxation of Brexit administrative hassles created for farmers and health and phytosanitary arrangements in the food industry, or SPS to use the horrible jargon. There will be significant commitments labeled at least on energy, migration, agriculture, data sharing, the list is long. My colleague Damian Grammaticas has I looked more closely at some of the problems here.

In the classic tradition of the United Kingdom negotiations, however, there are heavy briefing of sources on both sides that it “goes over”. Will there be an agreement to allow British young people and EU citizens to live and work more easily In countries with each other? Sir Keir Starmer insisted that such a program would not constitute a return to pre-Brexit freedom of movement and that he would be a “reciprocal” arrangement In which young people could move abroad for up to two years (the EU has put pressure for stays as long as four years to be authorized). As I write, I am told that an “agreement in principle”, and not for the real final agreement, will be ready for Monday. The French (the sources that refer when they speak diplomatically about “coastal states”) more protection requirements for their fishing fleets In exchange for giving the United Kingdom the kind of favors he wants? “The French have tried to connect the fish to a lot”, a source close to talks says that it could be five years since we left the EU, but perhaps the more things change, the more things remain the same.

Reuters Ursula von der Leyen leads the European Commission as president since 2019

Indeed, just like so many times during the Brexit Wrangles, as we go in the air this weekend, the EU ambassadors will meet at their Coreper meeting (Commitment of permanent resumptions) to conclude the agreement. Nothing has agreed until everything is agreed. And even then, the agreements in principle will leave many details to hammer in the weeks and months to come. For the British government, the agreement of all kinds means “we will have marked the turn of the hat,” said a minister. Person in government would dream until Monday will mean the end of their domestic misfortunes, but a Commercial agreement with IndiaA Agreement with the United StatesThen the EU testifies to progress, and the initiates hope that it could rely on the feeling that the functioning of Sir Keir and the economy have accelerated.

“These are not only a question of the footprints of a trade agreement, these are also vibrations,” explains a government source. Put three agreements with better growth figures last week and perhaps, perhaps, the destiny generated in part by Downing Street itself is discolored. But not so fast! It will be imperative to look at the footnote notes from any text that emerges on Monday. The species and power of the EU courts were both toxic problems during the Brexit era, so what additional money could be invited to contribute if they join certain EU regimes? Access will not come for free, even if I am told that the United Kingdom would not contribute to the overall EU budget. And to what extent should the United Kingdom accept the rules of the EU rules authority? There are clear political sensitivities around any sense that the government gives too much to Brussels. The ministers hope to be able to describe additional cooperation to combat illegal migration and to present changes as practical measures to improve existing arrangements: not the type of agreement that would excite the hearts of the remains, nor the Brexiteers of anger.

EPA-EFE / Shutterstock Sir Keir Starmer promised a “reset” with the EU

Sir Keir's promise of a “reset” with the EU may not accelerate the pulse, but his team hopes that it will be “another moment of delivery” in other words, another chance for them to tell a cynical and obviously disappointed: look, we said that we would have done a more sensible business with the EU after all this Hassle Brexit, and that is what we would have done. The irony is that the man who was formerly considered as a rest of chief work is now, as Prime Minister, trying to fill the whites and smooth the many wrinkles of the original Brexit of the Conservatives. “It could be a broken record,” said a diplomatic source, “but at least they are trying to repair it.” Monday may not have glitter and howling choirs of Eurovision this evening, inexplicable dance routines or pyrotechnics, but it will not be a show. The source adds: “Maybe it will be a starmer who will lead a kind of humvee who says” Got Brexit “on the side.”