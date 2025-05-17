Trump says he will talk to Putin on Monday





CNN –

Donald Trump will speak on Monday with Russian President Vladimir Putin by finishing the Ukraine war, the American president announced.

The subjects of the call will be, stopping the bloodbath which kills, on average, more than 5,000 Russian and Ukrainian soldiers a week, and trade, wrote on Truth Social on Saturday.

The announcement comes after representatives of Ukraine and Russia have had face to face in Face in Turkey on Friday. It was the first time that the two countries have had direct talks at any level in three years.

Trump previously said that he did not think there will be an important breakthrough on peace talks until he and Putin speak directly.

I don't think something will happen, whether you like it or not, until he and I gathered, Trump told journalists earlier this week.

Trump said he was planning to speak with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky and various NATO members after talking with Putin.

Hopefully it will be a productive day, a ceasefire will take place, and this very violent war, a war that should have happened, will end, Trump wrote on Saturday.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Saturday that preparations were underway for a telephone conversation between Putin and Trump.

The conversation is in preparation, Peskov told the Russian news agency TASS without providing more details.

Ukraine, its allies in Europe and the United States had pressure on Moscow to accept a 30-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine. Putin denied this request and rather called for direct talks in Türkiye between nations, which Trump firmly urged Zelensky to accept. Zelensky, however, said that he would only go if Putin presented himself. The Russians sent a delegation that Zelensky judged a low level, and Putin did not show up for talks.

Ukraine finally sent a delegation, which led the first talks to the nations since 2022, which led to an agreement on the exchange of 1,000 prisoners.

Trump told journalists while traveling in the Middle East earlier this week that he did not expect Putin to showcase talks in Türkiye if Trump was not there.

Look, nothing will happen until Putin and I meet, okay? And obviously, he was not going to go. He was going to go there, but he thought I was going to go. He was not going if I was not there, Trump said on the Air Force One.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke to the Russian Minister for Foreign Affairs, Sergey Lavrov, stressing the American commitment to end the conflict, according to the spokesman for the State Department, Tammy Bruce on Saturday.

Secretary Rubio hosted the prisoner exchange agreement concluded during the Ukrainian-Russia talks on May 16 in Istanbul and sent a strong message from President Trumps: the United States has committed to reaching a lasting end to the Russian-Ukraine war, Bruce said in a statement. The complete peace plan proposed by the United States describes the best way to follow. The secretary stressed that President Trumps calls for an immediate ceasefire and at the end of violence.

After the call with Lavrov, Rubio posted on X, the United States presented a solid peace plan and we welcome the prisoner agreement of War Exchange concluded in Istanbul. Let’s not miss this huge opportunity. The time to put an end to this war is now.

Friday, in an interview with Fox News, Trump said he was tired that other people negotiated war and stressed how he and Putin had to meet.

He is at the table and he wanted this meeting. And I always felt that there could not be a meeting without me, because I do not think that an agreement will pass, said Trump. We have to come together, and I think that planning it probably, because I am tired of having other people go to meet and everything else.

Trump was reluctant to throw Russian president as the obstacle to peace with Ukraine, but also told Fox News that he thought Putin was tired of all this.

He doesn't look good, and he wants to appear, said Trump. Remember, it had to end in a week.

This story has been updated with additional developments.

CNNS Mariya Knight contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2025/05/17/politics/trump-putin-ukraine-zelensky-talks The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos