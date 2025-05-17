Trpto calls Putin, Zelenskyy, NATO members on Monday to speak of a cease-fire





US President Donald Trump is making gestures, as he climbs on the Air Force One, in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates on May 16, 2025.

Brian Snyder | Reuters

The president of the temperature against Saturday, he plans to speak separately from the Russian president Vladimir Putin and the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday in order to reach a cease-fire.

“I will speak, by phone, to President Vladimir Putin of Russia on Monday, at 10:00 am, the subjects of the call will be, stopping the” bloodbath “which kills, on average, more than 5000 Russian and Ukrainian soldiers a week and the trade,” said Trump in a post on Truth Social.

“I will then speak to President Zelenskyy of Ukraine, then, with President Zelenskyy, various members of NATO,” he continued. “I hope it will be a productive day, a ceasefire will take place, and this very violent war, a war that should have happened, will end up. May God bless us all !!!”

Trump told journalists on Friday that he had organized discussions with Putin after the Russian president jumped peace talks between Russia and Ukrainein Türkiye. “I think it's time for us to do it,” said Trump.

“He and I will meet, and I think we are going to resolve it or perhaps not,” said Trump in comments to journalists after taking Air Force One, when he was leaving for the United States after his four-day trip to the Middle East. “At least we will know it. And if we don't solve it, it will be very interesting.”

Trump has become frustrated by the efforts of his administration to facilitate an agreement between Russia and Ukraine and told advisers in private discussions that mediation of a peace agreement was more difficult than expected, CNN previously reported, citing sources. During his campaign, the American president said on several occasions that he would be able to end the war between Russian and the realization “in 24 hours” when they entered.

Trump recently started to blame the two parties, where he previously attributed the blame only on the Ukraine Zelenskyy for having made “inflammatory declarations” which “makes this war so difficult”. He also accused the Ukrainian chief of adding to the complications of war in “boasting” that Kyiv would not legally recognize the famous Cimea to Russia. Trump recently reprimanded Putin for Russia strikes on Ukraine at the end of April who were “not necessary and very bad timing”.

