On April 22, the world witnessed a brutal terrorist attack in cashmere: 25 Indian civilians and a Nepalese citizen were slaughtered in cold blood. A proxy of Lashkar-E-Taiba (Let) supported by Pakistan, the resistance front (TRF), initially took the credit before trying to distance himself. What followed was a revealing exercise in the diplomatic posture which exposed the uncomfortable realities of the role of China in South Asia.

At the United Nations Security Council, China has played an essential role in watering the official condemnation of the attack by blocking India's attempt to explicitly appoint responsible terrorist groups. In public, Beijing called for an impartial survey, but its behind the scenes revealed a clear inclination to the armor of Pakistan. It was not an accident was a deliberate choice to protect its strategic iron brother, Pakistan, while avoiding direct confrontation with India.

The response of the India was rapid and without compromise. On May 7, India launched the Sindoor operation, targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Jammu-Cachemire occupied by Pakistan with surgical precision. However, while many countries, including the United States, France, Israel and others, have expressed their solidarity with the law of the India to defend itself, China has chosen a different path. His Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the strikes of the India as regrettable, a sentence that denying deeper Pekins and strategic calculations.

Chinas attenuating the condemnation of terrorism when its ally is involved reveals a fundamental contradiction in its global ambitions. Beijing wants to position himself as a leader responsible for the world South, a mediator in conflict zones and a peace supporter. By refusing to condemn terrorism supported by Pakistan and to criticize the response against the legitimate counter-terrorism of the Indians, China undermines this image and compromises its credibility, not only with India but in South Asia and the broader international community.

The truth lies beyond official rhetoric. While China publicly called on investigations, his envoy provided I Islamabad in Beijing unshakable support. Chinese state media have minimized the Pahalgame massacre and social media platforms carefully avoided the severity of the attacks. It was not a neutrality; It was a narrative control designed to protect the interests of Pakistans.

This diplomatic shield serves several Beijing priorities. First, it protects the Chine-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the flagship project of the Chinas and Road belt (BRI), which crosses volatile regions, including the cashmere occupied by Pakistan, Balutchistan and Chinese Khyber investments.

The Sindoor operation sends a clear message that India will increase the costs of Pakistan proxy terrorism, which threatens the security of Chinese assets. Beijing’s choice to protect Pakistan is likely to turn around, because instability in these regions directly threatens economic and strategic investments in Chinas. China could have seen the advantages of India strikes to curb the terrorist camps along its economic corridor in China-Pakistan (CPEC).

Secondly, China must manage the interior repercussions of jihadist ideology overflowing from Pakistan and Afghanistan in its sensitive Xinjiang region. Any ideological infiltration perceived among the Uighurs or the international criticism of selective policies of the fight against terrorism in the challenge of Beijing and the world reputation. If the world considers the anti -terrorist efforts of Chinas as incoherent or transactional, it decreases Beijing claims that moral leadership in the fight against global terrorism.

The diplomatic game has extended to the media and social spheres. Following the attacks and the Sindoor operation, the Chinese state media and the social platforms amplified the account of the victim of the Pakistans, blaming India for the climbing of tensions. False statements have circulated on Indian fighter planes, violations of the Industry Water Treaty by India, and even made reports of Indian soldiers captured by Pakistan. These disinformation campaigns seek to discredit the military credibility of India and strengthen Beijing's partnership with Islamabad.

More alarming, Beijing's speech has led to parallels between the aggressive India posture along the control line (LOC) with Pakistan and its actions along the real control line (lake) with China. Despite a border agreement in October 2024 to soften tensions after Galwan's confrontation, these stories highlight the persistent Chinese distrust of India, suggesting a strategic story which considers India security actions as provocations on several fronts.

Underlying these stories, a broader strategic anxiety of Chinas: this India assertion seeks to undermine the regional status of Pakistans and to challenge the influence of Chinas in South Asia.

This episode highlights Chinal's stiff rope walks: while publicly projecting an image of a craftsman of a neutral peacemaker, he remains firmly aligned with Pakistan, often to the detriment of regional confidence and its own long -term interests.

Nowhere is this contradiction more severe than in the case of the Chinese-Pakistani economic corridor itself. As a jewel of the Crown of the Belt and Road initiative, CPEC crosses the cashmere occupied by Pakistan, a region of India illegally considers, as well as by Balutchistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjabthe Test where Operation Sindoor has targeted the terrorist bases. These areas have long been homes of insurrection and activism, with Chinese personnel and frequently attacked infrastructure.

The India's desire to target terrorist sanctuaries in these regions reports a new war threshold war will have consequences. This change threatens Chinese investments and exposes the risks that Beijing takes on the support of Pakistan. The exclusion of India Delhi's Diplomatic Briefing India Delhi after operation was a sharp diplomatic reprimand, indicating a recalibration of the India commitment strategy towards Beijing.

The risks extend beyond infrastructure and diplomacy. The ideological overflow of militant extremism of Pakistan and Afghanistan in the Western Xinjiang province of Chinas is a real concern for Beijing. If jihadist networks have an influence among Uighurs or international observers highlight the selective policies of the fight against terrorism, this could fuel interior disorders and tarnish the global image of Chinas. This undermines Chinas' broader ambitions to direct the world South and shape international standards on security and the fight against terrorism.

The Sindoor operation was more than a military strike was a decisive geopolitical test. Chinas Choice to hide support from Pakistan in diplomatic ambiguity was a missed opportunity to assert a position in principle against terrorism. In a world where credibility has as much as power, the equivocal Chinese risks alienating partners, strengthening adversaries and complicating an already fragile regional order.

For China to claim a real role of responsible power, it must reconcile its rhetoric on peace and security with its actions on the ground. The shielding of Pakistans Proxy War Sape Regional stability, endangers the economic interests of China and stretched Sino-Indian relations at a critical moment.

In the end, Beijing's silence is deafening and it speaks volumes. In the complex calculation of the South Asian safety landscape, Chinese selective commitment on terrorism is a passive, not an asset. The world is looking at, and the time missed by Chinas may well have lasting consequences far beyond Jammu-et-Cachemire.

The author is a former ambassador to Germany, Indonesia, Ethiopia, Anase and the African Union. He tweets @ambgurjitsingh. The views expressed in the above room are personal and only those of the author. They do not necessarily reflect the points of view of the first points.