Politics
When Jokowi looked at Ketum PSI's position when I signed up, don't lose
The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, finally took the floor of his name, which was then associated with the president of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI). In frankly, Jokowi said he considers the possibility of named himself as president of the PSI
Jokowi also joked by saying that he did not want to experience defeat if the intention to progress later.
“Do not leave, if I register, I will lose later,” Jokowi told solo journalists on Wednesday (5/14).
Fort of combat strong vs child
Jokowi was then asked about the opportunity against his youngest son Kaesang Pangarep in the race for the PSI Ketum chair.
“If I register, maybe the others may not register,” said Jokowi, laughing.
The name Jokowi as a candidate for the PSI President of PSI was revealed by the president of the faction DKI Jakarta DPRD PSI, William Aditya Sarana. He claimed to fully support the speech.
On the other hand, the name of Kaesang Pangarep, which is currently president of the PSI, has also been emerged in the discussion of the internal party.
“The name of Mas Kaesang was also mentioned in the internal discussion of our party. He should also continue his good leadership in the future,” said William Cité Between, Saturday (5/17)
PDIP response: was dismissed
PDI President Perjuangan DPP, Djarot Saiful Hidayat, also answered the question. According to him, if Jokowi intends to advance as a candidate for the PSI President of PSI, it is entirely of the internal affairs of the party and is not linked to PDIP.
“This is the party company, every autonomy. Go ahead. We don't take care of it,” said Djarot quoted by Antara on Friday (16/16).
Djarot also stressed that PDIP had no obligation to comment on the political stages of Jokowi, since the former president was no longer part of the party bearing the bull.
“Nor is he a manager of PDI Perjuangan. He is already dismissed. So please. Okay,” he said.
When is the election?
The Indonesian Solidarity Party opened the registration of the president of potential president for a new period from May 13 to June 18, 2025. The entire administrative process is carried out at the PSI DPP office.
After the closing of the registration period, the Congress Committee will check the document and announce the list of candidates who adopt the selection. The candidates will then have time to campaign and transmit their vision to PSI executives throughout Indonesia.
The voting period will be held from July 12 to 19, 2025 through an electronic voting system, where each frame has a vote. The results of the vote will be announced at the PSI Congress which should take place on July 19, 2025 in Solo, in the center of Java. (Ant / Dev / P-4)
