



Tehran, Iran's political and military leaders point to Donald Trump after the American president sharpened his rhetoric during his first big tour of the Middle East.

In a speech to a group of teachers gathered for a state ceremony in Tehran on Saturday, the supreme chief, the Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said that some of Trump's comments were not even worth responding.

The level of these remarks is so weak that they are a shame for those who pronounced them and a shame on the American nation, he said, to the songs of death in America and the others of the crowd.

Khamenei added that Trump had lied when he said he wanted to use the power of peace, while Washington supported the Palestinians and other Palestinians through the region. He called Israel a dangerous cancer tumor that must be uprooted.

Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian also told a rally of naval officers on Saturday that Trump extended a message of peace while threatening destruction at the same time as the support of the Israel genocide in the Gaza Strip.

Which of these words president should we believe? His message of peace or his message of massacre of human beings? The Iranian President said, stressing that Trump sanctioned the International Criminal Court (ICC) in a decision that has been internationally criticized.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian speaks during a meeting with members of the Iranian navy in Tehran, Iran, May 17, 2025 [Irans Presidential website/WANA/Handout via Reuters]

The statements occurred after Trump used his tour in the Middle East during which he signed huge agreements with Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates to praise the Arab leaders neighboring Iran and explode management in Tehran.

The American president told the Arab leaders that they developed their infrastructure while the Irans monuments collapsed in rubble after his theocratic establishment replaced a monarchy in a 1979 revolution.

He said that Irans' leaders have succeeded in transforming green agricultural land into dry deserts due to corruption and mismanagement, and stressed that Iranians are experiencing power outages for several hours a day.

The Bukout, the result of the long energy crisis of the Ayars which hurts the already tense economy, should also dwell on the rest of this year, according to Iranian authorities.

The most important associations of the shipping, steel and cement industries in Iran in Iran wrote a joint letter in Pezeshkian on Saturday, urgently asking him to review a restriction on electricity consumption of 90% imposed on critical sectors.

Trump, who praised the acting president of the Syrias, Ahmed Al-Sharaa and raised sanctions against Damascus, also targeted the regional policy of Irans.

He described Tehera's support for the establishment of President Bashar al-Assad's deaths as a cause of misery and death and regional destabilization.

IRANS Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi described the remarks of American presidents as misleading, saying to the state media on Friday that it was the United States that hindered Iran with sanctions and military threats when supporting Israel and attacking Syria.

The head of Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who addressed an Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OCI) conference in Indonesia, said that Trumps showed that he was living in an illusion.

Hossein Salami, the commander of the body of the Islamic revolutionary guard (IRGC), addressed Trump directly on Friday and said that even if Iran had beautiful monuments, we are proud of the elevation of the character, identity, culture and Islam.

Net rhetoric in response to the last controversial comments of the last days came a few days after teasing that he could start calling the Persian Gulf The Persian Gulf soon.

This has angry the Iranians at all levels, which aroused criticism of any attempt to rename the keywater of the average online citizens, authorities, local media and even pro-Trump Iranians outside the country that pleaded for American sanctions and the change of regime.

A banner in downtown Teherans Palestine Square shows many places in Israel as a Yemeni dagger (Jambiya) with Farsi reading writing: all the targets are within range, Yemeni missiles for the moment! And in Hebrew, all targets are at hand, we will choose, on May 5, 2025 [Vahid Salemi/AP]

Skepticism on the Iran-US agreement

Iran and the United States say that it would prefer an agreement which would serve to quickly defuse the tensions surrounding the Irans nuclear program, despite the last war of words.

But after four cycles of negotiations mediated by Oman, any potential transaction that would raise sanctions in exchange to ensure that Iran would not yet have a nuclear bomb seems to face significant obstacles.

Trump said Téhéran had received a proposal to progress quickly to an agreement, but Irans Araghchi said on Friday that no written proposal was still produced in the midst of the confusing and contradictory rhetoric of Washington.

Mark my words: there is no scenario in which Iran abandons its right hard to enrich for peaceful purposes: a right granted to all the other signatories of the TNP, it also wrote in an article on X, in reference to the non-proliferation treaty.

Friday, Kazem Gharibadi, a main nuclear negotiator, rejected Western media reports on Friday that Iran could accept to fully stop its enrichment of uranium for the rest of Trump's presidency to strengthen confidence.

The right to enrich is our absolute red line! No stopping of enrichment is acceptable.

Trump in 2018 unilaterally withdrew from a historic nuclear agreement signed between Iran and the world powers three years earlier, imposing the most difficult sanctions to date which have only intensified during the last negotiations.

The nuclear agreement set an enrichment rate of 3.67% with first generation centrifuges for civil use in Iran, in exchange for the lifting of the United Nations sanctions. Iran now enriches up to 60% and has enough fissile equipment for several bombs, but has not yet made any effort to build one.

